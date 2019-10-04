A Step-By-Step Guide To That Macramé You've Always Wanted To Make

2. Next, prepare your chunky yarn. It will wrap around your rope to create a textured effect. We will use the following lengths to create a curved rainbow: 15 yards, 14 yards, 13 yards, 12 yards, and 11 yards. Note: If your yarn is on the thinner side, you will need to add additional length. You might want to consider working straight from the ball (not cutting anything ahead of time) in that case.

3. Now, it's time to attach your rope to yarn! Take the materials for your largest rainbow curve (64 cm of rope and 15 yards of yarn). Leave 2 cm from the end of your rope and attach your yarn with an overhand knot. Leave the tail facing back toward the rope length.