A Step-By-Step Guide To That Macramé You've Always Wanted To Make

Macramé is a wonderful art form that will encourage you to take some time out from this busy world and delve into your creative skills. I've found that when I'm knotting, time passes quickly and creativity builds. As a macramé artist, I've found the rhythmic nature of the craft to be great for those who wish to relax and unwind, and the repetitive action can become a type of moving meditation. This DIY rainbow is a really fun—and easy!—introduction to the wonderful world of macramé.