mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Home

A Step-By-Step Guide To That Macramé You've Always Wanted To Make

Brydie Stewart
Artist an the founder of Mary Maker Studio By Brydie Stewart
Artist an the founder of Mary Maker Studio
Brydie has a degree as a Visual Arts Educator and has spent decades exploring the creative methods she now teaches to her online community of 150k+ subscribers.

Image by Mary Maker Studio / Contributor

October 4, 2019
Making art is a shortcut to a flow state, in which we feel less stressed and more focused, and it's even been shown to boost self-esteem and life satisfaction. As the $44 billion craft industry grows, thanks in large part to millennials, it is expanding beyond old classics like knitting and coloring books into some more earthy explorations of the colors and forms you'll find in nature. Every Friday for the next month, we're all heading back to class and learning the basics of four of these meditative crafting techniques. Today, we're learning how to macramé an easy and downright adorable rainbow.

Macramé is a wonderful art form that will encourage you to take some time out from this busy world. I've found that when I'm knotting, time passes quickly and creativity builds. As a macramé artist, I've found the rhythmic nature of the craft to be great for those who wish to relax and unwind, and the repetitive action can become a type of moving meditation. This DIY rainbow is a really fun—and easy!—introduction to the wonderful world of macramé.

Tools and materials:

Image by Brydie Stewart / contributor

  • 2.42 meters (8 feet) of Cotton Twisted Rope (I've found that ¾ inch is a good thickness for this project)
  • 5 colors of chunky yarn
  • A tape measure
  • Scissors
  • A large needle, thick enough to thread the chunky yarn through
  • A curved needle
  • Sewing thread
  • A comb

Method:

1. To avoid waste, lay your rope out flat to form the shape of a rainbow prior to cutting. Once you have your shape, cut your rope into 5 pieces. We will use the following lengths to create a curved rainbow: 64 cm, 56 cm, 48 cm, 40 cm, and 34 cm.

Image by Brydie Stewart / Contributor

2. Next, prepare your chunky yarn. It will wrap around your rope to create a textured effect. We will use the following lengths to create a curved rainbow: 15 yards, 14 yards, 13 yards, 12 yards, and 11 yards. Note: If your yarn is on the thinner side, you will need to add additional length. You might want to consider working straight from the ball (not cutting anything ahead of time) in that case.

3. Now, it's time to attach your rope to yarn! Take the materials for your largest rainbow curve (64 cm of rope and 15 yards of yarn). Leave 2 cm from the end of your rope and attach your yarn with an overhand knot. Leave the tail facing back toward the rope length.

Image by Brydie Stewart / Contributor

Image by Brydie Stewart / Contributor

Image by Brydie Stewart / Contributor

4. Continue to wrap the yarn firmly around and around the rope, covering its tail as you go, until you come to the end. Leave the last 2 cm of rope visible.

Image by Brydie Stewart / Contributor

5. Thread your yarn through the large-eye needle. Sew the yarn back through your last wrapping rotation three times to secure it in place at the bottom of your rope.

Image by Brydie Stewart / Contributor

Image by Brydie Stewart / Contributor

6. Now thread the needle and yarn back up under and through your rainbow curve, covering around 3 to 4 cm. This hides and secures your yarn. Snip the remaining tail once complete.

Image by Brydie Stewart / Contributor

Image by Brydie Stewart / Contributor

7. Repeat this action with the four remaining curves. Once complete, lay them all together and gently manipulate their resting shape into a rainbow.

8. Working from the back of your piece, use your small curved needle and cotton thread to sew every rainbow curve to its neighbor. They should be as close as can be to one another. (Note: If you don't have a curved needle, a regular one will work too.)

Image by Brydie Stewart / Contributor

9. Take your comb, and brush out the bare, unwrapped rope at both ends of your rainbow. The fluffier, the better! Snip to suit your desired look.

10. If you wish, sew a small split ring at the back of your rainbow to hang.

Check out more of mbg's Craft Week how-to's here.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Brydie Stewart
Brydie Stewart Artist an the founder of Mary Maker Studio
Brydie Stewart is an artist an the founder of Mary Maker Studio based in Kiama, Australia. Brydie has a degree as a Visual Arts Educator and has spent decades exploring the creative...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-macrame-rainbow-beginners-guide

Your article and new folder have been saved!