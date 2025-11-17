After all, new moons the start of a new lunar cycle, but Scorpio encourages us to reflect on the past, dig deep, and even face our shadow. The veil is thin this time of year, and we could all be feeling more reflective as a result. Plus, this month is stacked with multiple retrogrades (Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto, to be exact), exacerbating our reflective mindsets even more.