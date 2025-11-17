November's Scorpio New Moon Is Transformative—Here's What To Know About It
New moons are a time for starting fresh, setting intentions, and wiping the slate clean. Depending on the zodiac sign the moon is in, each moon phase will have a slightly different flavor or influence—and this time around, it's in none other than mysterious and seductive Scorpio.
A sign all about transformation, shadow work, and rebirth, this Scorpio new moon is sure to initiate all sorts of inner and outer shifts, especially considering the powerful aspects at play on the very same day.
Here's what to know, plus three rituals to work with this new moon in Scorpio.
The astrology behind November's new moon in Scorpio
The new moon will be exact on Thursday, November 20, at 1:47 a.m. EST, hitting November's official reset button. And in the sign of Scorpio, this new moon is ushering in big transformations and changes.
After all, new moons the start of a new lunar cycle, but Scorpio encourages us to reflect on the past, dig deep, and even face our shadow. The veil is thin this time of year, and we could all be feeling more reflective as a result. Plus, this month is stacked with multiple retrogrades (Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto, to be exact), exacerbating our reflective mindsets even more.
As such, it's not necessarily a time to plow forward full-steam-ahead, but rather to slow down and take a beat. According to the AstroTwins, the new moon forms tight conjunctions to both retrograde Mercury and shadowy Black Moon Lilith, so watch what you say—and think before you say it!
"This new moon trio also forms a rare and potent Grand Water Trine with idealist Neptune, taskmaster Saturn, and retrograde Jupiter," the twins add, noting that this configuration has the potential to be a healing gateway, or an unleashing of the emotional floodgates.
On a global scale, "Citizens’ anger, fueled by the righteous outrage of Lilith, will come back home to roost (cue Jupiter retrograde in Cancer), the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen. "Hopefully it will invoke accountability among elected officials, rather than unleash more wrath upon their innocent scapegoats."
3 rituals for the Scorpio new moon
Take a ritual bath
With Scorpio being a water sign, it's a good idea to incorporate water into your rituals this new moon. And what better way to do so than by taking a ritual bath? Of course, taking a dip in a natural body of water is a great option too, but if location or weather doesn't allow, your bathtub is a great option.
Use the bath (or even the shower) as a place to meditate, reflect, and alchemize your emotions. Meditate on what deeper truths and desires are coming up for you with the influence of Scorpio, and then take some time journaling about your insights afterwards, Quinn recommends.
Journal your intentions
Speaking of journaling, this moon is an excellent time to get your thoughts out on paper (considering all the retrogrades will have us feeling reflective). According to the twins, Scorpio is a sign of deep waters, the underworld, our shadows, and the past, so this is an excellent opportunity to do some reflecting paired with intention setting.
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, pulling a tarot spread under the new moon is a great way to get more clarity on the lessons or messages you're receiving. Here's a four-card spread to try yourself:
- What have I let go of since the Scorpio full moon six months ago?
- What is this Scorpio new moon opening up for me?
- What deeper truths am I discovering about myself?
- How can I take action to help manifest my truest desires?
The takeaway
Fall is a season of grief, change, and letting go—and Scorpio knows this energy all too well. Under this new moon, we're being asked to dig deep in order to unearth and transform what lies in the depths. With a new moon ritual or two, let Scorpio inspire you to lean into the darkness—and be sure to check what this new moon means for your zodiac sign.