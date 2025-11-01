This Month Is Chock Full Of Retrograde Madness—Here's Your Horoscope
Saturn, Uranus, Neptune & Pluto are already in rear-facing retrogrades as November begins
We've got not one but four planets retrograde to get November started, with Mercury and Jupiter joining the retrograde parade by the second week of the month. Given the chaotic state of the world, we can only hope that these cycles remind us of our shared humanity rather than further dividing us—but that may feel like an improbably tall order some days.
With the Sun delving through penetrating Scorpio until November 21, the month opens with intensity, mystery, and a push to get radically honest about what’s been simmering beneath the surface.
Scorpio rules transformation, and even if we can only apply that to our personal lives, every bit of molecule-shifting helps. Whether you're releasing emotional baggage or rewriting a narrative that no longer serves you, the first three weeks can be a deep-sea dive.
What might you release before the end of 2025?
Guiding insight arrives at the Taurus full supermoon on November 5, an emotionally charged lunar lift that helps us sort out what feels safe and what’s become stagnant.
Taurus rules security, both emotional and financial, and helps use turn ideas into tangible form. Look back to the Taurus new moon on April 27 for clues of what could come to fruition now.
Just two days later, on November 7, rebellious Uranus retrogrades back into Taurus for its final visit in our lifetimes
Uranus, which moved into Gemini on July 7 for the first time since 1949, is retrograde from September 1 until February 3. On April 2026, it will end an eight-year residency in Taurus (save for the brief pause this summer and fall), and settle into Gemini until 2033.
Over the holidays, you may find yourself revisiting seismic shifts that first began as far back as 2018. Uranus is the planet of innovation and technology; Taurus rules our day-to-day lives and the material world. With AI coming for, well, everything—or so we’re told—Uranus’ return to earth-sign Taurus will surely remind us of its limits.
Taurus rules the body, and Uranus’ return here reminds us of our flesh-and-blood human biological needs. Before humanity completely turns on itself in the name of “progress,” November’s retrogrades might blessedly slam the brakes.
From the “farmaggedeon” crisis spawned by AI data center land grabs, I.C.E. raids and tariffs crushing American farmers, to the government shutdown impacting SNAP benefits and food assistance programs, to the “Big Beautiful Bill” threatening to wipe out medical benefits for America’s poor and elderly, to mounting climate issues…can the other planets knock some sense into this one?
We’ll see—starting with the question of whether anyone will even listen to each other.
Communication planet Mercury turns retrograde on November 9
Didn't think four retrogrades were enough? On November 9, Mercury backpedals through global Sagittarius before slipping into secretive Scorpio on November 18. Miscommunications, tech glitches, and international tension could flare up.
Layered onto all this, multicultural ambassador Jupiter also goes retrograde on November 11, beginning a reflective journey through nurturing Cancer until March 10.
Cancer rules home and family, with a particular emphasis on women and children, the populations who will be hit hardest by many of the aforementioned political happenings.
Will we hit a breaking point at the Scorpio new moon?
On November 20, the monthly lunar “reset button” arrives tightly conjunct retrograde Mercury and shadowy Black Moon Lilith. This new moon trio also forms a rare and potent Grand Water Trine with idealist Neptune, taskmaster Saturn, and retrograde Jupiter. This configuration has the potential to be a healing gateway, or an unleashing of the emotional floodgates.
Citizens’ anger, fueled by the righteous outrage of Lilith, will come back home to roost (cue Jupiter retrograde in Cancer). Hopefully it will invoke accountability among elected officials, rather than unleash more wrath upon their innocent scapegoats.
Just in time, Sagittarius season begins on November 21
As the sun galavants into free-spirited Sag, it restores our big picture, inclusive perspective. Then, Saturn ends its retrograde on November 27, moving forward in Pisces for a final lap (until February 13) before departing for nearly 30 years.
Whew! November is definitely one of the weightier months of this already heavy year. The best news may be that we’re closer to the finish line. It’s been a long one.
But all is not lost; If we’ve learned anything in 2025, it’s how to come together in our local communities to protect one another in unthinkable scenarios.
Now might be the right time to invoke the words of Sagittarius author and cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”