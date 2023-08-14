Bloating is frustrating and uncomfortable to deal with. And there are a lot of things that can lead to your belly feeling overly full and stretched—so pinpointing the actual cause and how to effectively address it may feel like a guessing game at best.

If bloating is a regular issue for you it’s always a good idea to talk with a healthcare provider to figure out what’s behind it (as it may be related to gut issues, food sensitivities, or personal considerations).