You see, foods with vitamin D don't have large enough amounts to make a dent in vitamin D levels—especially in individuals who are already deficient. "What about sunshine?" you may ask. Unfortunately, sunlight isn't a reliable source of vitamin D production for most people either, as it's influenced by a number of factors (e.g., age, biological sex, latitude, climate, time of year, skin tone, sunscreen use, and how much skin is exposed to sun).