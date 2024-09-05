What Having Gut Issues & Eczema Taught Me About The Gut-Skin Connection

For over a decade now, the library of studies on the gut-skin axis has been growing. For example, a 2021 review of the research4 on the gut-skin axis shows that an imbalance in the gut microbiome might have ties to other skin conditions such as rosacea, psoriasis, and acne vulgaris. "Additionally, observations such as the prevention of AD through probiotics and the increased prevalence of intestinal comorbidities in chronic skin diseases suggest that skin diseases can be linked to the gastrointestinal system," the review concludes.