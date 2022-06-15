Here at mbg, we’ve written extensively on the dangers of mold, how to prevent it, and what to do if you've been exposed. And while you may be familiar with some of its most common hiding spots around the home, you might be surprised to learn that those aren’t the only places mold can occur.

According to functional medicine doctor and mold toxicity expert Ann Shippy, M.D., some common foods can actually harbor mold. (Yes, we were stunned, too.) Below, she breaks down three of the top sources and shares some of the brands she trusts.