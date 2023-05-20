Whether it’s due to a stressful time, a too-late-in-the-afternoon coffee, or an underlying health condition, almost all of us have trouble sleeping at some point in our lives. And that’s not just based on a feeling: Research shows that about one in three adults have insomnia symptoms, and about 10% of us have insomnia disorder, which means we experience those symptoms on the regular.

This can leave us relying on prescription, over-the-counter, or natural sleep aids to get to sleep and stay asleep. Melatonin is one of the most popular sleep aids, but how does it actually work?

According to Navya Mysore, M.D., a primary care and family medicine physician for One Medical in New York, “Melatonin is a hormone that our brain produces in response to darkness. It helps with timing our circadian rhythms and sleep. Natural melatonin, which is produced by the pineal gland in the brain, peaks about two hours before your bedtime."

Unfortunately, though, being exposed to light in the evenings due to electronic devices can sabotage our evening melatonin production, which is where melatonin supplements come in. They provide an external source of this hormone, which makes us feel sleepy.