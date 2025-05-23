Do This Workout In The Morning If You Want To Sleep Better At Night

According to licensed clinical psychologist and author of The Sleep Prescription Aric Prather, Ph.D., exercising at the same time every day is one of the best ways to do that. "[Physical activity] has been shown to be effective in maintaining people's circadian rhythms, [and] doing physical activity, ideally, around the same time each day, will train your rhythm [and] allow you to make it more predictable for your body," Prather explains on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.