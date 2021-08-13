I'm An MD & Ayurvedic Expert: These 3 Questions Will Help You Assess Your Health

What’s the secret to health? As a physician, I get this question, and other variations of it, every single day. As convenient as it would be to have the answer, there isn't just one. This is because every person is unique, and therefore, the picture of "perfect" health for one person likely won't be the same for the next. It's also why aiming for balance is so much more valuable than aiming for perfection.

Ayurveda, to me, is a daily practice of “course-correction” to move toward balance. According to Ayurvedic principle, any symptom that shows up, however subtle or obvious, is a sign you’re moving away from balance. In other words, anytime you feel something emotionally, mentally or physically, your system is asking you to pause and take notice.

While I can't give anyone a quick fix for perfect health, I can offer these three questions to help assess your health from an Ayurvedic perspective, as well as some tips on how to "course correct" and move toward balance.