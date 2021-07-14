In fact, some of the healthiest foods don't agree with many people. For example, raw and fibrous foods can be hard to digest for someone with enzyme deficiencies. Whereas some people have a lowered ability to digest and break down a family of carbohydrate sugars called FODMAPs.

Certain people will experience symptoms like bloating, gas, diarrhea, and even constipation when they eat particular foods, especially in large amounts.

However, that doesn't mean that people with sensitive digestive systems necessarily need to avoid these foods forever. I generally recommend being careful about how much they have, and using some strategic techniques to make those foods easier to digest.