Hanging With New Pals? Get To Know Them Better With 99 Questions To Ask A New Friend
Friendships are an invaluable aspect of our overall well-being, providing a sense of community, support, and shared joy with the people around us.
And while making new friends isn't always seamless, sometimes forging a new connection is just a question or two away. Plus, it never hurts to have some questions in your back pocket if the conversation hits a lull.
Thoughtful questions can foster a more intimate friendship; meanwhile, funny questions can keep the relationship playful—both of which are important traits in a lasting friendship.
So, without further ado, skip the small talk the next time, and go for some of these questions to ask a new friend.
Questions to ask a new friend to get to know them
- Where are you from?
- What high school and/or college did you go to?
- How do you like to spend your free time?
- What are your favorite hobbies?
- Are you working on any new skills right now?
- What's your morning routine?
- What's your bedtime routine?
- What color best describes your personality?
- What's your most-used app on your phone, and what do you think about it?
- What is your soul age?
- What makes a good friend?
- Are you more detail-oriented or more big-picture?
- Do you identify as an introvert, extrovert, or ambivert?
- How do you define success?
- Do you have any pet peeves?
- What does your ideal day look like?
- Where is the next place you'd like to travel?
- What did you want to be growing up?
- What career would you choose if money wasn't a concern?
- What's one thing most people don't know about you?
- How did you and your partner meet?
- What's your zodiac sign?
- Do you like your line of work?
- How did you end up in your current line of work?
- What's a topic or hobby you're randomly passionate about?
Fun questions to ask a new friend
- Are you a city person or a country person?
- Do you think TikTok is net good or net bad for our culture?
- Who's a celebrity that you think is overrated?
- What element do you resonate most with: fire, water, earth, or air?
- What were you like as a child?
- What were you like as a teenager?
- What were you like in college, if you went?
- Are you a risk-taker?
- Have you had any major turning points in your life so far?
- What's one thing that's been making you happy lately?
- What's something you're proud of?
- Do you have any beliefs or values that have changed over the years?
- Do you think you've met your twin flame?
- What role would you play in the group of people trying to survive a zombie apocalypse?
- Are you a good gift-giver?
- What's the best gift you've ever received?
- What do you prefer: texting or phone calls?
- Which word describes you better: carefree or intense?
- Which would you rather be: normal or weird?
- Do you believe in astrology?
- Do you like scary movies?
- What kind of music do you listen to?
- What's your favorite movie of all time?
- What's the best concert you've ever been to?
- Worst concert you've ever been to?
Deep questions to ask a new friend
- What qualities do you admire most in your parents?
- What's one of your most cherished memories?
- What's something you used to believe in that you don't anymore, and what changed?
- Are you a religious or spiritual person? If so, what does that mean to you? If not, why not?
- What is your favorite childhood memory?
- Do you often find yourself worrying about the things you have no control over?
- How do you calm yourself down when you're feeling stressed?
- How do you like to be comforted when you're sad?
- When was the last time you felt deeply inspired, and why?
- How do you want to be remembered/what would you want your eulogy to say?
- Do you have a harsh inner critic?
- How can I be a better friend to you?
- Who's an older person in your life that you really look up to?
- What's the deepest desire of your heart?
- Is there anything you consider unforgivable; if so what is it?
- Have you ever hurt someone and deeply regretted it? Did you ever make amends?
- Do you enjoy discussing politics?
- What kind of conversations make you uncomfortable?
- What do you think is the meaning of life?
- What do you think is your purpose in life?
- Do you feel aligned with your purpose?
- How have you most changed since you were younger?
- In what ways are you still the same?
- What's your biggest red flag?
- What do you view as a red flag in others?
Silly questions to ask a new friend
- If you were an animal, what animal would you be?
- What's the worst TV show you've watched recently?
- Who is your celebrity crush?
- Who was your very first celebrity crush?
- Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?
- Is water wet?
- Darkness or light?
- Cats or dogs? Defend your stance.
- What was your first email address ever?
- If you had to pick one of our friends to marry on the spot, who would you pick?
- What's your favorite conspiracy theory?
- What's the worst first date you've ever been on?
- Have you ever dated someone who was a really bad kisser?
- What's something you're weirdly into that none of us know about?
- What's your go-to karaoke song?
- What's one of your biggest pet peeves as of late?
- Do you believe in ghosts?
- Do you fart in front of romantic partners?
- Who was your first crush, and where are they now?
- If you were a dog, what kind would you be?
- What's your favorite meme?
- What is your go-to karaoke song?
- If you were a cereal, which one would you be and why?
- If you could have any other name, what would it be?
The takeaway
Making friends as an adult doesn't have to be awkward or difficult when you have a handful of questions at your disposal to keep the conversation going—and keep it interesting. So whether you meet a new pal at a mutual friend's party or you're linking up to hang for the first time, don't forget to ask a few of the gems from this list.
