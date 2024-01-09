Skip to Content
Friendships

Hanging With New Pals? Get To Know Them Better With 99 Questions To Ask A New Friend

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
January 09, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
January 09, 2024

Friendships are an invaluable aspect of our overall well-being, providing a sense of community, support, and shared joy with the people around us.

And while making new friends isn't always seamless, sometimes forging a new connection is just a question or two away. Plus, it never hurts to have some questions in your back pocket if the conversation hits a lull.

Thoughtful questions can foster a more intimate friendship; meanwhile, funny questions can keep the relationship playful—both of which are important traits in a lasting friendship.

So, without further ado, skip the small talk the next time, and go for some of these questions to ask a new friend.

Questions to ask a new friend to get to know them

  1. Where are you from?
  2. What high school and/or college did you go to?
  3. How do you like to spend your free time?
  4. What are your favorite hobbies?
  5. Are you working on any new skills right now?
  6. What's your morning routine?
  7. What's your bedtime routine?
  8. What color best describes your personality?
  9. What's your most-used app on your phone, and what do you think about it?
  10. What is your soul age?
  11. What makes a good friend?
  12. Are you more detail-oriented or more big-picture?
  13. Do you identify as an introvert, extrovert, or ambivert?
  14. How do you define success?
  15. Do you have any pet peeves?
  16. What does your ideal day look like?
  17. Where is the next place you'd like to travel?
  18. What did you want to be growing up?
  19. What career would you choose if money wasn't a concern?
  20. What's one thing most people don't know about you?
  21. How did you and your partner meet?
  22. What's your zodiac sign?
  23. Do you like your line of work?
  24. How did you end up in your current line of work?
  25. What's a topic or hobby you're randomly passionate about?

Fun questions to ask a new friend

  1. Are you a city person or a country person?
  2. Do you think TikTok is net good or net bad for our culture?
  3. Who's a celebrity that you think is overrated?
  4. What element do you resonate most with: fire, water, earth, or air?
  5. What were you like as a child?
  6. What were you like as a teenager?
  7. What were you like in college, if you went?
  8. Are you a risk-taker?
  9. Have you had any major turning points in your life so far?
  10. What's one thing that's been making you happy lately?
  11. What's something you're proud of?
  12. Do you have any beliefs or values that have changed over the years?
  13. Do you think you've met your twin flame?
  14. What role would you play in the group of people trying to survive a zombie apocalypse?
  15. Are you a good gift-giver?
  16. What's the best gift you've ever received?
  17. What do you prefer: texting or phone calls?
  18. Which word describes you better: carefree or intense?
  19. Which would you rather be: normal or weird?
  20. Do you believe in astrology?
  21. Do you like scary movies?
  22. What kind of music do you listen to?
  23. What's your favorite movie of all time?
  24. What's the best concert you've ever been to?
  25. Worst concert you've ever been to?

Deep questions to ask a new friend

  1. What qualities do you admire most in your parents?
  2. What's one of your most cherished memories?
  3. What's something you used to believe in that you don't anymore, and what changed?
  4. Are you a religious or spiritual person? If so, what does that mean to you? If not, why not?
  5. What is your favorite childhood memory?
  6. Do you often find yourself worrying about the things you have no control over? 
  7. How do you calm yourself down when you're feeling stressed?
  8. How do you like to be comforted when you're sad?
  9. When was the last time you felt deeply inspired, and why?
  10. How do you want to be remembered/what would you want your eulogy to say?
  11. Do you have a harsh inner critic?
  12. How can I be a better friend to you?
  13. Who's an older person in your life that you really look up to?
  14. What's the deepest desire of your heart?
  15. Is there anything you consider unforgivable; if so what is it?
  16. Have you ever hurt someone and deeply regretted it? Did you ever make amends?
  17. Do you enjoy discussing politics?
  18. What kind of conversations make you uncomfortable?
  19. What do you think is the meaning of life?
  20. What do you think is your purpose in life?
  21. Do you feel aligned with your purpose?
  22. How have you most changed since you were younger?
  23. In what ways are you still the same?
  24. What's your biggest red flag?
  25. What do you view as a red flag in others?

Silly questions to ask a new friend

  1. If you were an animal, what animal would you be?
  2. What's the worst TV show you've watched recently?
  3. Who is your celebrity crush?
  4. Who was your very first celebrity crush?
  5. Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?
  6. Is water wet?
  7. Darkness or light?
  8. Cats or dogs? Defend your stance.
  9. What was your first email address ever?
  10. If you had to pick one of our friends to marry on the spot, who would you pick?
  11. What's your favorite conspiracy theory?
  12. What's the worst first date you've ever been on?
  13. Have you ever dated someone who was a really bad kisser?
  14. What's something you're weirdly into that none of us know about?
  15. What's your go-to karaoke song?
  16. What's one of your biggest pet peeves as of late?
  17. Do you believe in ghosts?
  18. Do you fart in front of romantic partners?
  19. Who was your first crush, and where are they now?
  20. If you were a dog, what kind would you be? 
  21. What's your favorite meme?
  22. What is your go-to karaoke song?
  23. If you were a cereal, which one would you be and why?
  24. If you could have any other name, what would it be?

The takeaway

Making friends as an adult doesn't have to be awkward or difficult when you have a handful of questions at your disposal to keep the conversation going—and keep it interesting. So whether you meet a new pal at a mutual friend's party or you're linking up to hang for the first time, don't forget to ask a few of the gems from this list.

