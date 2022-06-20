 Skip to content

This Probiotic Actually Helps Ease Gas, According To mbg Reviews*
Expert Reviewed

This Probiotic Actually Helps Ease Gas, According To mbg Reviews*

Abby Moore
Can Probiotics Cause Gas? Doctors Explain The Unexpected Side Effect

June 20, 2022

Passing gas is a totally normal bodily function, and honestly, it can feel great too. But when gas builds up in the stomach, it can lead to suboptimal comfort and bloating that may leave you wishing you were curled up in bed.

Thankfully, you don't have to just cross your fingers and hope it goes away—instead, you could simply take a targeted probiotic strain to ease gas and even improve your overall gut health.*

When mbg developed probiotic+, we purposely included 2 billion colony-forming units of Bifidobacterium lactis HN019 (B. lactis HN019)The probiotic strain has been shown to support regularity by decreasing intestinal transit time and reduce flatulation.* Translation: The less time poop spends traveling through the digestive tract, the less likely it is for gas to build up in there.

All in all, these gut-friendly bugs support gut microbiome health and help ease unwanted gas, thereby promoting abdominal comfort.* In fact, many mbg reviewers raved about the positive results of taking probiotic+. Here's what they have to say:

"Helps gas!"*

"Really does help gas and bloating. Highly recommend."*

—Brielle K.

"I was a skeptic until I tried it."

"I really wondered if this was going to make a difference—yet gradually it has. It has helped with my gas and bloating. You have to take it for at least two months to see the effects—though they start after two to three weeks; full effect is slower."*

—Martha M.

"Less gas and bloating."*

"After using this product for just one month, I noticed a difference in my digestion: Less gas and bloating, less of a heavy feeling in my gut. HIGHLY recommend. Worth every cent."*

—Dianne M.

"Best probiotic I've tried."*

"I've been taking probiotics for about five years and never really noticed a real difference in the way I looked or felt. I just took them because I knew they were 'good for me.' I started taking probiotic+ at the beginning of February, and a week in, I started noticing a real difference in the way I felt (less bloated and gassy—TMI but true), and three weeks in, I noticed real changes in my digestion. I am now on their auto-order program!"*

—Ivete C.

"I will be buying more!"

"This item is great! My bloat has gone down. I will be buying more!"*

Christina C.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
