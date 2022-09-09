mbg's probiotic+ contains four targeted, clinically-backed strains, specifically chosen to elevate your gut microbiome. These strains promote regular bowel movements, help ease bloat, and also aid in nutrient absorption—ensuring your body can actually make use of those healthy foods you eat.* So if you're looking for a supplement to support your gut, your search for the ideal probiotic may finally be over.

Of course we're obsessed with probiotic+ already, but our customers have also raved that after years of switching around their supplement routine, they've finally met their match. Here's what they said: