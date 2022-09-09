The One Probiotic Customers Recommend Over Any Other Brand
Supporting your gut is undeniably one of the best things you could do for your body, and while a nutrient-dense diet that prioritizes plants and fiber will provide a great base, a high-quality probiotic can also make a significant impact on how you feel. Now, we know there are an overwhelming number of supplements on the market, making it nearly impossible to choose—so we'll make it simple.
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*
mbg's probiotic+ contains four targeted, clinically-backed strains, specifically chosen to elevate your gut microbiome. These strains promote regular bowel movements, help ease bloat, and also aid in nutrient absorption—ensuring your body can actually make use of those healthy foods you eat.* So if you're looking for a supplement to support your gut, your search for the ideal probiotic may finally be over.
Of course we're obsessed with probiotic+ already, but our customers have also raved that after years of switching around their supplement routine, they've finally met their match. Here's what they said:
"Will not switch again!"
"Love this product!! It makes me feel great. I did experiment [and] fell prey to competitors. I quickly found they did not work for me. Within 2 weeks of switching back, I noticed a complete change for the better. Will not switch again!"*
-Melissa V.
"This one actually makes a difference."
"I’ve tried a handful of probiotics, this one actually makes a difference helping with regularity. Well worth the money."*
-Carrie T.
"Didn’t notice any difference until this one!"
"I tried different ones over the years but didn’t notice any difference until this one! I was truly surprised after two months."*
-Katherine L.
"I can't imagine using any other probiotic."
"I feel less bloated, my stomach issues are virtually non-existent, and I can't imagine using any other probiotic at this point since I've used this well over 6 months now."*
-Lee M.
"I have tried many probiotics and with these I've really noticed a difference."
"I have tried many probiotics and with these I've really noticed a difference. They are worth the money. My stomach feels less bloated and I feel much less gas/indigestion, etc. I have been taking these for over two months now and will continue."*
-Ashley P.
"After trying many different products over the years, this one really works."
"This perfectly formulated probiotic has given me a balanced gut microbiome at last! After trying many different products over the years, this one really works, without causing additional negative side effects."*
-Erica J.
"I have tried many throughout a number of years and this one seems to be superior."
"This is a really wonderful probiotic. I have tried many throughout a number of years and this one seems to be superior. I definitely recommend it!"
-Amy T.
"If you have digestive issues, this is the probiotic for you."
"I’ve been taking probiotics for about 5 years and never really noticed a real difference in the way I looked or felt. I just took them because I knew they were 'good for me.' I started taking probiotic+ at the beginning of February, and a week in, I started noticing a real difference in the way I felt (less bloated and gassy, TMI but true), and three weeks in I noticed real changes in my digestion. If you have digestive issues, this is the probiotic for you. I am now on their auto-order program."*
-Ivete C.
"3rd probiotic I have tried and it’s a game changer!"
"I'm seriously so grateful I found this probiotic! It's the 3rd probiotic I have tried and it’s a game changer! I feel 100 times better after just a month."*
-Abby B.
"These are the best probiotics I’ve taken after previously trying four different brands!"
"These are the best probiotics I’ve taken after previously trying four different brands! With consistent use, I’ve notice a huge difference with bloating and regularity. I used to always become bloated by the end of the day and now I rarely experience that. I get nervous when I come to the end of a bottle! I would bring these to a deserted island!"*
-Caroline T.
"It is worth every cent."
"Honestly this changed my body. I’m vegan and have tried literally 50 different brands over the past few years and every single one made me bloat like crazy or made me break out. This probiotic+ though?? My skin is so clear (even on my cycle!) and ALL of my bloat is gone. ALL OF IT! I just subscribed to a monthly bottle—seriously, order it. It is worth every cent."*
-Kristine K.
"I have never felt such a positive effect as this one."
"As someone who has been taking probiotics for a lot of my adult life, I have to say I have never felt such a positive effect as this one. Within days after starting to take probiotic+, I have noticed my gut has never felt better, and I have had way less bloat. I have struggled with minor bloating and digestion problems for a few years now, and normally I have to restrict what I eat in order to prevent these issues. Now that I’ve started taking probiotic+ I can eat so many of the foods that used to cause issues. I'm so happy to have found a clean ingredient probiotic that actually works, from such a trustworthy brand! From the actual probiotic pill, to the packaging—you can tell how much thought has gone into creating such a quality product."*
-Janine
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*