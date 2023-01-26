The Lunar New Year falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice, when the moon is dark in the sky. Over the next 15 days it waxes as it begins to get brighter and brighter. In the Asian system, this particular time of year is a festive and transitional time to reflect, look inward, as well as expand your heart to welcome in the new energies that give birth in spring.

The Rabbit swiftly hops into 2023 with grace, kindness, and the gentle energy of black yin water element. The quiet Rabbit invites us to cultivate qualities of subtle discernment and reminds us to work with all five of our senses: sight, sound, touch, hearing, and taste.

Yin water element is like mist, dew, or light rain that nourishes the soil. This year we can notice and benefit from an abundance of water qualities like resourcefulness, adaptability, creativity, wisdom, and intuition.

Each Chinese zodiac animal has a connection with the rabbit, and like a weather forecast, it’s helpful to understand the relationship so you can navigate this year with as much ease as possible. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up a Chinese astrology forecast, a feng shui tip, and a plant ally for each zodiac animal for this Rabbit year.

Note: If your birthday is between January 1 and February 4, your zodiac animal is the preceding year. If you are born on the cusp, please consult a Chinese almanac to confirm.