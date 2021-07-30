Given the associations established between lifestyle factors, metabolic health, and COVID-19, the researchers sought to investigate how diet quality impacted the disease—as well as how that intersects with socioeconomic factors.

Using data from over 500,000 participants, they scored diet quality based on a scale that emphasized healthy whole plant foods, especially fruits and vegetables. During months of follow-up, the researchers found that a healthy plant-based diet was associated with a lower risk and lower severity of COVID-19—and for individuals living in areas where that type of food is less available, the association may be even higher.