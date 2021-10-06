In our society, a lack of sleep is typically seen as this badge of honor: You have so much on your plate—professionally, socially, what have you—that who cares if your shut-eye isn’t as healthy as it could be? You might even frame sleep as an aspiration: I’ll catch more zzz’s later in life, many say.

What people often forget is that sleep is an essential daily need, so it shouldn’t be an after-thought. “If someone said they haven't consumed water in a few days, you'd be like, ‘That's really bad.’ The same should be with sleep,” says mbg’s Director of Scientific Affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N., on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

In fact, sleep has ties to immune function, memory, metabolic health, and more. In other words, prioritizing your sleep is prioritizing your overall health. So, now, let’s dive into Ferira’s nonnegotiables for helping you reach a high-quality snooze—we bet at least one will surprise you.