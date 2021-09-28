I officially know autumn has arrived, not when the leaves bleed amber or when the entire city smells faintly of pumpkin spice, but when I wake up with a dry, raspy throat. My beloved AC unit keeps me cool throughout the night, providing the optimal temperature for sleep, but when the weather turns crisper it effectively sucks all the moisture in the room, dehydrating my vocal chords and creating a hoarseness I now associate with drier seasons. (For those concerned: It ebbs quickly with a few spritzes of throat spray and some warm water.)

This lovely anecdote also affects my complexion: I have the most textbook combination skin, which means in the summer, my T-zone is oily—like, really oily—to the point where I need a face scrub to effectively wipe away sweat and grime. But when fall approaches and the humidity subsides, the tables quickly turn—my skin turns perennially dehydrated, dullness and rough texture becoming my main concerns.

I’ve been testing Pai’s Carbon Star for a while now, and I can confidently say it’s the ultimate game-changer, locking in moisture without clogging the oilier portions of my face. Allow me to explain why this is the No. 1 face oil I trust.