Quick factoid: I have an irrational fear of face scrubs. Logically, I know today’s iterations are so different from the sandpaper options of the past, but the lingering memory of my poor, broken capillaries left me wary. Little did I know, a (gentle) face scrub would be the answer to my summertime skin woes.

See, Tatcha’s Deep Cleanse is an exfoliating cleanser, one that sweeps away gunk with Japanese luffa fruit enzymes, as well as ground fibers from the fruit’s husk. The teeny granules effectively break up all traces of sunscreen, oil, and dirt, yet it doesn’t leave my skin stripped or irritated afterwards. Technically a gel cleanser, it squeezes out a pale yellow goop, but it instantly lathers up into a creamy foam that’s incredibly delicate on the skin (hat tip to the silk-derived cleansing agents), so it’s gentle enough to use every day.

The formula also includes Japanese wild rose, a botanical native to East Asia that’s rich in vitamins A, C, and E to help brighten and even tone, as well as Japanese leopard lily—a flower used in Japan for centuries and beloved for reducing excess oil and promoting cell turnover. Both are ingredient headliners in the brand’s cult-favorite Water Cream as well, and they do wonders to help fade hyperpigmentation, to boot.