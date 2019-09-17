As wellness fans, we're always on the lookout for natural herbs, extracts, and oils that can support health in one way or another—whether it soothe achy joints, enhance energy, or curbs sugar cravings.* So, when a supplement starts making headlines for doing all of the above and more, it certainly catches our attention—while, of course, simultaneously alerting our more skeptical side.

One such supplement: black seed oil. It isn't new by any means—people have been using it for thousands of years—but it's been making a splash on health blogs lately as a remedy for everything from weight maintenance to achey joints, and it was recently named a top 10 natural food trend for 2018 (along with collagen and the keto diet) by Natural Grocers.*

But is black seed oil too good to be true? Or does it really deserve a spot in your well-curated supplement lineup alongside molecularly distilled fish oil and turmeric? Here, we'll talk all about black seed oil, what it can realistically do for you, and how to get your hands on a quality version of it.