It’s that time of the year when I start to think more and more about my legs. The layers come off, the skin comes out, and all of a sudden adopting a more thorough body care routine starts to sound like a great idea.

I’ll be honest with you: I’ve always been a bit self conscious about the skin on my legs. I’ve written before about how I deal with strawberry skin (or skin that looks congested post shave), as well as just generally having dry skin on my body. And like a lot of folks, I also deal with dimpling and bumpiness on my thighs (this is sometimes called “orange peel skin”—the beauty industry really loves comparing skin to fruit, I guess?). Essentially my skin just isn’t as smooth and svelte as I’d like it to be naturally.