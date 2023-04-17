Honestly, I’m loving the whole “high maintenance to be low maintenance” trend on TikTok. In case it hasn’t yet crossed your For You Page, it essentially involves users detailing various high-effort treatments, products, and services that make their everyday routines way more low-lift.

This trend acknowledges what we in the beauty industry have been trying to convey for a very long while: “Effortless” beauty looks often take the most amount of energy. And people are done keeping the process behind the curtain—no longer are they pretending to simply wake up with baby-smooth skin or spending hours styling their bangs just to make them look effortlessly wispy. (As someone who recently hopped aboard the curtain bang train, let me tell you: They are not at all effortless.)