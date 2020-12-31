The term “effortless bangs” is somewhat of an enigma. Let it be known: Oftentimes, those wisps do not magically fall into place. Rather, they can stick out at odd angles, tangle, and, of course, they’re subject to frizz. “Bangs are not a look for someone who wants to just wash-and-wear their hair,” agrees Ryan Trygstad, celebrity hairstylist and co-owner of Mark Ryan Salon. “They need some styling to look their best.” Now, said styling isn’t too demanding, but know that some sort of maintenance is necessary so they don’t dry misshapen or have wonky cowlicks. Ah, the joys of bang land.

Here, top stylists weigh in on how to style bangs—no matter your hair type.