I'll be honest with you: I've always been a bit self-conscious about the skin on my legs. I've written before about how I deal with strawberry skin (or skin that looks congested post-shave), as well as just generally having dry skin on my body. And like a lot of folks, I also deal with dimpling and bumpiness on my thighs (this is sometimes called "orange peel skin"—the beauty industry really loves comparing skin to fruit, I guess?). Essentially my skin just isn't as smooth and svelte as I'd like it to be naturally.