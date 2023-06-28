This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline
Many people ignore brain health until it's too late and they're having issues with cognition and memory recall. However, there are a few ways to encourage a healthier brain even after early signs of cognitive decline have hit. A new study identified one thing in particular that can support brain health in folks with memory loss.
Advertisement
What the study found
A new study published in the Nutrients journal found that supplements containing long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (LCPUFAs; like those you'd find in fatty fish) combined with lutein and zeaxanthin (LZ) helped with memory function1 in those with mild cognitive decline.
This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group trial was done on healthy older Japanese adults ages 55 to 79 with memory complaints, but without dementia.
Researchers split the first trial of 120 participants into three groups: One group received a placebo supplement; one group received a LCPUFAs and LZ supplement mixed with compound X (the contents of which weren’t shown due to the subject of the study), and a final group receiving just the LCPUFAs + LZ supplement.
In a second trial to further validate the results of the first, 192 participants (also healthy Japanese adults with memory complaints but no dementia) were split into two groups: One placebo group and one LCPUFAs + LZ supplement group. This daily supplement contained 120 mg ARA, 300 mg DHA, and 100 mg EPA (all LCPUFAs)with 10 mg lutein and 2 mg zeaxanthin.
Before and after the trial, participants had their cognition tested via Cognitrax, a computerized testing system designed to measure and monitor brain performance. It included both verbal memory and visual memory testing.
The study findings showed supplementing with LCPUFAs and lutein and zeaxanthin improved memory function in the individuals tested. These results were most significant in people with cognitive decline. The supplements were not as helpful for those who had some memory complaints but were not experiencing cognitive decline.
The line between some memory loss and cognitive decline or impairment can be a bit blurred. In general, the National Institute of Health defines mild cognitive impairment as having more memory or other thinking problems than other people in a person's age group.
Summary
Advertisement
What to do next
Now that you know this, what should you do? If you suspect that you have cognitive decline (here are some top warning signs), visit your doctor to learn more about possible management options—potentially including fatty acids and antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, etc.
And if you want to support a healthier brain before cognitive decline becomes an issue, focus on preventative actions that support your overall brain health. Below, a few to note:
Eat brain-supporting foods: A healthy brain starts with what you eat. Do your best to consume a good amount of brain-loving foods like omega-3s, antioxidants, proteins, and fiber.
Take a brain health supplement: Taking a daily supplement is another way to support a healthy brain for life. To ease your search, we compiled a list of the very best memory supplements on the market and the best ingredients to look for—check them out here.
Prioritize sleep: Getting enough high-quality, deep sleep every night is essential for keeping your brain healthy. If it’s not an area you regularly focus on, try making sleep a top priority—here's more tips to up your sleep game if you struggle to clock a consistent snooze.
Advertisement
The takeaway
A new study found that LCPUFAs and LZ supplements can help improve memory function in healthy adults with early signs of cognitive decline. Here are a few more ways to improve cognitive function and support your brain every day.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.