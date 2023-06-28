This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline 

A new study published in the Nutrients journal found that supplements containing long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (LCPUFAs; like those you'd find in fatty fish) combined with lutein and zeaxanthin (LZ) helped with memory function1 in those with mild cognitive decline.

This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group trial was done on healthy older Japanese adults ages 55 to 79 with memory complaints, but without dementia.

Researchers split the first trial of 120 participants into three groups: One group received a placebo supplement; one group received a LCPUFAs and LZ supplement mixed with compound X (the contents of which weren’t shown due to the subject of the study), and a final group receiving just the LCPUFAs + LZ supplement.

In a second trial to further validate the results of the first, 192 participants (also healthy Japanese adults with memory complaints but no dementia) were split into two groups: One placebo group and one LCPUFAs + LZ supplement group. This daily supplement contained 120 mg ARA, 300 mg DHA, and 100 mg EPA (all LCPUFAs)with 10 mg lutein and 2 mg zeaxanthin.

Before and after the trial, participants had their cognition tested via Cognitrax, a computerized testing system designed to measure and monitor brain performance. It included both verbal memory and visual memory testing.

The study findings showed supplementing with LCPUFAs and lutein and zeaxanthin improved memory function in the individuals tested. These results were most significant in people with cognitive decline. The supplements were not as helpful for those who had some memory complaints but were not experiencing cognitive decline.

The line between some memory loss and cognitive decline or impairment can be a bit blurred. In general, the National Institute of Health defines mild cognitive impairment as having more memory or other thinking problems than other people in a person's age group.