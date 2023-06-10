Early intervention can make a world of difference in slowing the progression of cognitive decline in neurodegenerative diseases like dementia. Unfortunately, early signs of dementia can be elusive—especially in sporadic dementia changes. You see, changes in brain structure and neuroimaging can be detectable 10 to 25 years before symptom onset of genetic dementia patients (i.e., those with a gene mutation linked to dementia risk).

Sporadic dementia cases aren't as easy to assess, but a 2022 Alzheimer's & Dementia review outlines eight early signs of dementia that can become apparent up to nine years before a medical diagnosis.