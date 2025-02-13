Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

New Study Shows Omega-3s & Vitamin D Slow Biological Aging 

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
February 13, 2025
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
The Supplement Health And Well-Being Experts Recommend To Support Healthy Digestion
Image by AsiaVision / iStock
February 13, 2025

How old are you, really? Your chronological age answers that question with the number of birthdays you’ve celebrated. However, your biological age is intended to reflect how well your body is aging internally. 

While you can’t change your chronological age, you can slow (or even lower) your biological age through healthy lifestyle habits. A study recently published in Nature Aging found that two common supplements—omega-3s and vitamin D—may slow biological aging1

Here’s what you need to know. 

The study used epigenetic clocks 

There’s no standardized way to measure biological age. All biological age calculators use different algorithms and different inputs (like blood biomarkers and DNA methylation). 

Researchers of this study used multiple well-validated DNA methylation clocks to measure biological aging. The goal was to see the potential effects of taking 1,000 milligrams of omega-3s daily, 2,000 IUs of vitamin D, or their combined supplementation across these different measures. 

To do that, researchers analyzed DNA methylation measures from 777 older adults—one measure was taken at the start of the study, and one was taken three years later. 

RELATED READ: 7 Things To Look For In A High-Quality Omega-3 Supplement

Omega-3s & vitamin D may slow biological aging

The researchers found that taking omega-3s alone slowed aging across several markers, while combining omega-3s with vitamin D provided even more benefits.

Overall, taking this supplement duo translated was estimated to slow biological aging by about three to four months over the three-year period. Yes, this may be a small change, but it’s still a protective effect and one that may continue to compound with continued supplementing. 

The longevity benefits of omega-3s & vitamin D

Omega-3 fats—like EPA and DHA that are most concentrated in fatty fish—and vitamin D have long been known for their longevity-supporting benefits beyond changes related to DNA methylation. 

For starters, the participants of this study were part of a much larger randomized-controlled trial on the effects of these supplements on healthy aging. 

Additional analysis found that omega-3 supplements alone reduced infections by 13% and reduced falls by 10%. Omega-3s, vitamin D, and exercise lowered pre-fatality by 39% and invasive cancer risk by 61% (!!) over three years. 

So why are these nutrients so beneficial? 

Omega-3s

Omega-3 fats have potent anti-inflammatory effects in the body, which are important for resolving inflammation that tends to build up with age. Research also shows that these healthy fats support aging by protecting brain function and improving heart health, in addition to lowering the risk of age-related diseases. 

Nearly 90% of Americans2 aren’t getting the recommended amount of omega-3 fats every day, which is 500 milligrams. So there’s a lot of room for improvement. 

You can up your intake by eating more fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines. But in order to consistently reach a therapeutic dose of omega-3s (typically considered to be a minimum of 1,000 milligrams a day) then consider leaning on a high-quality supplement.

Here's our detailed list of the best omega-3 supplements

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is sometimes referred to as the longevity vitamin—and rightfully so. Studies consistently show that low levels of vitamin D are linked to chronic diseases and poor mobility3, whereas adequate levels help promote bone health, immunity, and cardiovascular health. 

Vitamin D also uniquely targets each of the 12 hallmarks of aging (like telomere attrition, mitochondrial dysfunction, and cellular senescence). 

But most people fail to get enough of this crucial vitamin. About 41% of U.S. adults have insufficient vitamin D 4 levels (less than 30 ng/mL on a blood test), and 29% are vitamin D deficient (levels less than 20 mg/mL). 

And you really want your levels to be at or above 50 ng/mL for optimal health. To reach that goal, a high-quality supplement is needed. We rounded up our top picks for vitamin D supplements here (and the best at-home vitamin D tests here so you can check your levels(

The takeaway

Getting older is inevitable, but it is possible to slow some biological age-related changes. And getting more omega-3s and vitamin D is an easy way to do that. Just remember that supplements can only take you so far. Incorporating other healthful habits (like strength training and an anti-inflammatory diet) is also needed for an even more significant impact. 

More On This Topic

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist
Integrative Health

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist

Shilpa Ravella, M.D.

4 Steps To Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today
Mental Health

4 Steps To Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today

Jason Wachob

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?

Rachael Ajmera, MS, RD

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier
Integrative Health

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Matters More Than Actual Sleep Quality, Study Says
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Matters More Than Actual Sleep Quality, Study Says

Sarah Regan

More Research Shows Yoga Can Ease Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder
Mental Health

More Research Shows Yoga Can Ease Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder

Abby Moore

Is This Ancient Philosophy The Answer To Our Modern Sleep Crisis?
Integrative Health

Is This Ancient Philosophy The Answer To Our Modern Sleep Crisis?

Tsao-Lin E. Moy, L.Ac., MSOM, LMT, C. SMA

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This
Women's Health

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This

Abby Moore

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help
Integrative Health

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist
Integrative Health

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist

Shilpa Ravella, M.D.

4 Steps To Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today
Mental Health

4 Steps To Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today

Jason Wachob

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?

Rachael Ajmera, MS, RD

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier
Integrative Health

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Matters More Than Actual Sleep Quality, Study Says
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Matters More Than Actual Sleep Quality, Study Says

Sarah Regan

More Research Shows Yoga Can Ease Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder
Mental Health

More Research Shows Yoga Can Ease Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder

Abby Moore

Is This Ancient Philosophy The Answer To Our Modern Sleep Crisis?
Integrative Health

Is This Ancient Philosophy The Answer To Our Modern Sleep Crisis?

Tsao-Lin E. Moy, L.Ac., MSOM, LMT, C. SMA

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This
Women's Health

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This

Abby Moore

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help
Integrative Health

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist
Integrative Health

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist

Shilpa Ravella, M.D.

4 Steps To Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today
Mental Health

4 Steps To Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today

Jason Wachob

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?

Rachael Ajmera, MS, RD

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier
Integrative Health

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Matters More Than Actual Sleep Quality, Study Says
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Matters More Than Actual Sleep Quality, Study Says

Sarah Regan

More Research Shows Yoga Can Ease Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder
Mental Health

More Research Shows Yoga Can Ease Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder

Abby Moore

Is This Ancient Philosophy The Answer To Our Modern Sleep Crisis?
Integrative Health

Is This Ancient Philosophy The Answer To Our Modern Sleep Crisis?

Tsao-Lin E. Moy, L.Ac., MSOM, LMT, C. SMA

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This
Women's Health

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This

Abby Moore

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help
Integrative Health

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain

This Surprising Factor Could Be Contributing To Your Migraines
Integrative Health

This Surprising Factor Could Be Contributing To Your Migraines

Sarah Regan

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist
Integrative Health

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist

Shilpa Ravella, M.D.

4 Steps To Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today
Mental Health

4 Steps To Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today

Jason Wachob

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?

Rachael Ajmera, MS, RD

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier
Integrative Health

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Matters More Than Actual Sleep Quality, Study Says
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Matters More Than Actual Sleep Quality, Study Says

Sarah Regan

More Research Shows Yoga Can Ease Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder
Mental Health

More Research Shows Yoga Can Ease Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder

Abby Moore

Is This Ancient Philosophy The Answer To Our Modern Sleep Crisis?
Integrative Health

Is This Ancient Philosophy The Answer To Our Modern Sleep Crisis?

Tsao-Lin E. Moy, L.Ac., MSOM, LMT, C. SMA

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This
Women's Health

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This

Abby Moore

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help
Integrative Health

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain

This Surprising Factor Could Be Contributing To Your Migraines
Integrative Health

This Surprising Factor Could Be Contributing To Your Migraines

Sarah Regan

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.