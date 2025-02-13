Advertisement
New Study Shows Omega-3s & Vitamin D Slow Biological Aging
How old are you, really? Your chronological age answers that question with the number of birthdays you’ve celebrated. However, your biological age is intended to reflect how well your body is aging internally.
While you can’t change your chronological age, you can slow (or even lower) your biological age through healthy lifestyle habits. A study recently published in Nature Aging found that two common supplements—omega-3s and vitamin D—may slow biological aging1.
Here’s what you need to know.
The study used epigenetic clocks
There’s no standardized way to measure biological age. All biological age calculators use different algorithms and different inputs (like blood biomarkers and DNA methylation).
Researchers of this study used multiple well-validated DNA methylation clocks to measure biological aging. The goal was to see the potential effects of taking 1,000 milligrams of omega-3s daily, 2,000 IUs of vitamin D, or their combined supplementation across these different measures.
To do that, researchers analyzed DNA methylation measures from 777 older adults—one measure was taken at the start of the study, and one was taken three years later.
Omega-3s & vitamin D may slow biological aging
The researchers found that taking omega-3s alone slowed aging across several markers, while combining omega-3s with vitamin D provided even more benefits.
Overall, taking this supplement duo translated was estimated to slow biological aging by about three to four months over the three-year period. Yes, this may be a small change, but it’s still a protective effect and one that may continue to compound with continued supplementing.
The longevity benefits of omega-3s & vitamin D
Omega-3 fats—like EPA and DHA that are most concentrated in fatty fish—and vitamin D have long been known for their longevity-supporting benefits beyond changes related to DNA methylation.
For starters, the participants of this study were part of a much larger randomized-controlled trial on the effects of these supplements on healthy aging.
Additional analysis found that omega-3 supplements alone reduced infections by 13% and reduced falls by 10%. Omega-3s, vitamin D, and exercise lowered pre-fatality by 39% and invasive cancer risk by 61% (!!) over three years.
So why are these nutrients so beneficial?
Omega-3s
Omega-3 fats have potent anti-inflammatory effects in the body, which are important for resolving inflammation that tends to build up with age. Research also shows that these healthy fats support aging by protecting brain function and improving heart health, in addition to lowering the risk of age-related diseases.
Nearly 90% of Americans2 aren’t getting the recommended amount of omega-3 fats every day, which is 500 milligrams. So there’s a lot of room for improvement.
You can up your intake by eating more fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines. But in order to consistently reach a therapeutic dose of omega-3s (typically considered to be a minimum of 1,000 milligrams a day) then consider leaning on a high-quality supplement.
Here's our detailed list of the best omega-3 supplements.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D is sometimes referred to as the longevity vitamin—and rightfully so. Studies consistently show that low levels of vitamin D are linked to chronic diseases and poor mobility3, whereas adequate levels help promote bone health, immunity, and cardiovascular health.
Vitamin D also uniquely targets each of the 12 hallmarks of aging (like telomere attrition, mitochondrial dysfunction, and cellular senescence).
But most people fail to get enough of this crucial vitamin. About 41% of U.S. adults have insufficient vitamin D 4 levels (less than 30 ng/mL on a blood test), and 29% are vitamin D deficient (levels less than 20 mg/mL).
And you really want your levels to be at or above 50 ng/mL for optimal health. To reach that goal, a high-quality supplement is needed. We rounded up our top picks for vitamin D supplements here (and the best at-home vitamin D tests here so you can check your levels(
The takeaway
Getting older is inevitable, but it is possible to slow some biological age-related changes. And getting more omega-3s and vitamin D is an easy way to do that. Just remember that supplements can only take you so far. Incorporating other healthful habits (like strength training and an anti-inflammatory diet) is also needed for an even more significant impact.
