How Accurate Are Biological Age Tests Really? An MD Weighs In

Plastic surgeon

Dr. Francis Palmer is a world-renowned, board-certified facial plastic surgeon, and author of “What’s Your Number?” with more than three decades of practical experience in medicine. He consults as chief medical officer for Ponce de Leon Health, the makers of Rejuvant, a company dedicated to developing drug-free solutions scientifically proven to extend overall longevity, while simultaneously increasing healthspan and reducing biological age for better health. An honors graduate of San Diego State University, Palmer received his medical degree from the University of California–Irvine. Following his residency at USC-LA County Medical Center, he completed a fellowship with the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and is board-certified in that specialty.