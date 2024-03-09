Skip to Content
Spirituality

The Last New Moon Of The Astrological Year Is Upon Us—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
March 09, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Pensive romantic adult woman with long red hair on the bay shore on a cloudy windy cold day
March 09, 2024
New moons are an opportunity to start fresh, plant seeds, and envision your future—and this month's new moon in Pisces happens to be the last new moon of the astrological year. In other words? Consider it time to set your "New Year's" resolutions.

Here's the astrology behind this new moon, plus three rituals to work with it.

The astrology behind this month's new moon in Pisces

March's new moon in Pisces will be exact on Sunday, March 10, at 5:02 a.m. EDT. And according to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOSImani Quinn, this moon is going to be like a joy ride for our energy and emotions.

Namely, she says, Pisces is dreamy and compassionate, if not a bit fickle, and that means we could all feel a bit more fluid and receptive in our emotions. "So it's a time to be mindful of the fact that people might change a lot during this time, in terms of their emotional state," Quinn explains.

Not only that, but Pisces is a curious and hopeful sign, so Quinn notes we'll all be dreaming big about what lies ahead for us—as well as how to make it happen. "It's a great time to manifest, but you have to tap into your emotions and intuition to figure out where you're being guided," she adds.

And speaking of manifesting, as aforementioned, this is the last moon of the astrological year before spring officially arrives on March 19, plus we're also coming up on eclipse season. In simple terms, Quinn explains, that just means this is our chance to set our intentions before eclipse season thrusts destiny upon us.

In terms of what else to watch this new moon, Neptune and Mercury have both been in Pisces, but Mercury is about to enter Aries the day before the new moon. With signals crossing and messy communication abound, Quinn tells mindbodygreen, you'll want to approach conversations with extra intentionality and care, making sure everyone is really on the same page.

This moon is also forming a sextile to Uranus in Taurus, Quinn says, "Which is somewhat exciting, because it sparks uncomfortable change—but it's there to help shift and release you from old ways of being."

Considering we're just ahead of the astrological new year, she adds, this is positive momentum to help us enter the spring season with newfound clarity and a fresh mindset.

3 rituals to work with this new moon

1.

Draw a ritual bath

Given that this new moon is in a water sign, Quinn recommends drawing a ritual bath and meditating on your manifestations while bathing.

"Using water and bath time is like a ritual to alchemize your emotions, and of course you can add your favorite crystals, because they can be heightened with a new moon as well that you want to use for your manifestation." Feel free to add other things, as well, like bath salts, essential oils, or incense—anything you feel will aid in your manifestation process, Quinn notes.

Here's our full guide to spiritual baths for more ideas and inspo!

2.

Pay close attention to your dreams

Pisces is a sign that's known to be incredibly psychic, intuitive, and dreamy. So with that in mind, Quinn suggests tapping into your dreamworld and paying close attention to the messages that come through.

"You might find your dreams are revealing important information to you—you could be having healing dreams, communication dreams, or prophetic dreams," Quinn says, adding to keep a dream journal nearby and take note of what dreams you're having, "because they might be telling you information that's helpful to whatever it is you're manifesting into your life."

3.

Pull a tarot spread

Lastly, Quinn suggests consulting your tarot cards to assess the energy of this new moon and what it means for you. Here's a simple three-card spread to try yourself:

  1. What have I released since the full moon?
  2. What blessing is the new moon in Pisces bringing in for me?
  3. How can I help bring my manifestations to fruition?

The takeaway

This new moon has big themes of starting fresh while simultaneously clearing the way for the astrological new year, and we can all harness this energy to keep going strong into spring. Be sure to check out what this new moon means for your sign and our guide to new moon rituals for more information.

