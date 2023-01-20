What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Aquarius + How To Work With It
We're gearing up for the first new moon of 2023, and the good news is, it's going to come in like a breath of fresh air. Here's what to know about the astrology of this month's new moon, plus a few ways to work with it, from an astrology expert.
The astrology behind this month's new moon in Aquarius.
This month's new moon lands in skies on Saturday, January 21 at 3:55 p.m. EST, and will be in the sign of visionary and humanitarian Aquarius, just one day after Aquarius season begins.
According to Christopher Renstrom, astrology expert and author of Rise and Shine: An Astrological Guide to How You Show Up in the World, the energy of this new moon is ultimately going to be invigorating. Not only is Aquarius a free-spirited and collective-minded air sign, but the sun and moon here are also forming a motivating sextile to Jupiter in Aries.
This aspect will come as a welcome break from the density of Pluto in Capricorn we've been experiencing. The dwarf planet is on the last leg of its journey through Capricorn, which can feel restricting or discouraging, but as Renstrom explains, under the new moon, "You're gonna start to understand that there's a way out of this corner, or there was a point to this exercise in futility—whether there's some sort of liberation or release, or something as simple as feeling like your motivation is back online again."
This surge of motivation will also be supported well by a pleasurable conjunction between the sun, moon, and Venus, the planet of love and beauty, which is also in Aquarius. Not to mention, all three of those planets will be trining Mars in Gemini (which is finally not retrograde anymore, btw), further encouraging us all to get out there and go for it—whatever it is.
Things may get a bit muddled the day after the new moon, as Uranus moves out of retrograde in the sign of Taurus, forming a square to all these Aquarian placements, but Venus and Jupiter's positive influence on the overall energy should temper any major disturbances that might arise, Renstrom adds.
How to work with this energy.
According to Renstrom, the new moon in Aquarius is truly optimal energy for objective, big-picture thinking, and getting clear on what serves everyone. Namely, when you think Aquarius, think about the collective, social justice, and humanitarian pursuits.
To that end, Renstrom recommends contributing to the collective in any way that you deem fit, or even learning something new about social justice, the environment/Earth, or outer space.
"The new moon in Aquarius allows us to step out of what could be a very emotionally charged moment, and act in a more objective or impartial manner—that's one of the great strengths to a moon in Aquarius," he explains, adding, "There's clarity of vision and clarity of purpose with this new moon."
And given that Aquarius is an air sign, he notes that this isn't a moon where you'll want to sit still. He suggests socializing, seeking intellectual stimulation, and taking in all the different perspectives and insights you may find with impartiality.
Last but not least, Renstrom advises paying close attention to what actually transpires on the day of the new moon. By his predictions, something that happens on this day could reach a culmination on March 14, when Pluto moves through the very same degree of this new moon.
The takeaway.
It's always a relief when the astrological forecast indicates smooth sailing, and this new moon is shaping up to be a super positive and motivating one. Lean into it, whether you start a new project or tackle a humanitarian pursuit—and don't forget to do any of your favorite new moon rituals while you're at it.
