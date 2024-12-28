Advertisement
The Final New Moon Of 2024 Has Arrived—Here's How To Work With It
A new calendar year is just days away, but we have one more new moon to get through in the meantime. It's the perfect chance to set your New Year's resolutions—and start charting your course for success—so here's what to know about this new moon.
The astrology behind the last new moon of 2024
The new moon will be exact on December 30 at 5:27 p.m. EST. This time around, it's in the sign of Capricorn, and as the second new moon this month, it's a rare "black moon." If you had new ideas and goals percolating during the Sag new moon earlier this month, it could feel like they're picking up steam now.
Capricorn is also a sign that prioritizes structure, integrity, discipline, and hard work (it is ruled by Saturn, after all), so this couldn't be more fitting energy to bring into the New Year. As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this moon "brings a burst of motivation to help you crush end-of-year goals and get an early start on your 2025 resolutions."
And speaking of Saturn, this new moon will be forming a sextile to Saturn in Pisces. This supportive aspect can help us connect to our larger goals in a more creative or even spiritual way. Pisces and Capricorn have very different energies, but this blend of serious yet romantic, practical yet dreamy, could open up new perspectives or approaches that are still effective and sustainable.
As you look towards 2025, you might ask yourself how you can infuse more meaning into the work you're doing, while simultaneously taking actionable steps towards your goals. As the twins add, "This new moon helps you radar in on work that’s worthy of your time and energy."
All in all, the name of the game for this new moon is to create structure and systems, according to the twins. "That’s how this cardinal earth-sign energy supports growth!" they say.
Just remember, while we may want to go full steam ahead into the New Year, we are in the midst of a few retrogrades (Mars retrograde in Leo, Jupiter retrograde in Gemini, and Uranus retrograde in Taurus, to be exact).
With Mars backspinning, motivation and energy could be low. Meanwhile, Jupiter's retrograde could make us feel boxed in or restricted, while the tail end of Uranus' retrograde has us grappling with our values and change. All that to say, don't get frustrated with yourself if the momentum hasn't picked up just yet.
3 rituals to work with this moon
Ground in nature
With this being a new moon in earth sign Capricorn, carve out some time to connect with nature one last time in 2024. It's a busy time of year, so not only will spending time outside feel grounding, but it will give you a chance to reflect and process all that's occurred this year.
Make a 2025 vision board
Your New Year's resolutions will have that much more power if you create a vision board, which provides a physical manifestation of your goals. Not to mention, it's simply a fun way to get crafty while simultaneously visualizing what you want your life to look like.
Gather up your supplies and invite a few friends over on the night of the new moon for a vision boarding party, complete with snacks and cozy beverages!
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, the end of the year is always a great time to pull some tarot cards for reflecting on the past year, and looking forward to the year ahead. Here's a four-card spread to do the night of the new moon:
- What am I leaving behind in 2024?
- What am I bringing into 2024?
- What challenges do I need to watch out for in 2025?
- What opportunities and blessings await me in 2025?
The takeaway
As we gear up for 2025, Capricorn's diligent energy invites us to step into our power and purpose. Retrogrades or not, with the motivation this new moon provides, it's the perfect chance for a New Year's reset. P.S. Don't forget to check what this new moon means for your specific sign!
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body
Kristin Leal, E-RYT 500
This Approach To New Year's Resolutions Is Way More Long-Lasting
Tanya Carroll Richardson
This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body
Kristin Leal, E-RYT 500
This Approach To New Year's Resolutions Is Way More Long-Lasting
Tanya Carroll Richardson
This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body
Kristin Leal, E-RYT 500
This Approach To New Year's Resolutions Is Way More Long-Lasting
Tanya Carroll Richardson
This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body
Kristin Leal, E-RYT 500
This Approach To New Year's Resolutions Is Way More Long-Lasting
Tanya Carroll Richardson