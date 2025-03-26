"It's like a sewage system or a dishwasher, if you will," says Nicola. "It washes all of the debris and junk that accumulates during the day." If you don't get enough sleep, your brain cannot clear out that debris, and those toxins can start to build up. "One of the proteins that builds up is amyloid beta—this is a protein that is one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer's2 ."