As you grow older, your health may be impacted in a number of ways. Heart disease in its many forms often crops up with age, and dementia is another ailment that can affect an older leaning demographic. But what if we told you these two may actually be connected.

According to a new study conducted by The Lancet Healthy Longevity, people who have multiple heart conditions appear to be more likely to be diagnosed with dementia than even those at a higher genetic risk. This large study (200,000 people of 60 and older) looked at data from those suffering from stroke, a heart attack, or cardiometabolic diabetes, and found that the more of these conditions someone had, the more likely they were to also develop dementia down the line.