New Study Reveals The Link Between Sleep & Cardiovascular Health Outcomes

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Tender Woman Sleeping In Bed

Image by Ivan Ozerov / Stocksy

February 10, 2022 — 1:05 AM

By now it's no secret that sleep is an essential component of our overall well-being. And according to new research published in the journal Scientific Reports, we all have one more reason to prioritize consistent, quality sleep: heart health. Here's what the research found.

Studying sleep and heart health.

For this study, researchers from the University of South Florida looked at data from nearly 7,000 U.S. adults, including information on their sleep, as well as their heart health. Some participants also wore a device called actigraphy, which tracks sleep activity and cycles.

Among factors like sleep regularity and satisfaction, participants also reported how alert they were during the day, how long they slept, when they slept, and more.

What the research found.

Based on their findings, not only is sleep an important factor for heart health, but sleep concerns (such as not enough sleep coupled with irregular sleeping patterns) can impact cardiovascular health outcomes, both in the short and long term. As lead author of the study, Soomi Lee Ph.D., notes in a news release, "These findings show the importance of assessing 'coexisting sleep health problems.'"

And for what it's worth, the study authors note that gender did not seem to influence the correlation between heart health and sleep, nor did race. In short, everyone needs to get good sleep to support a healthy heart.

The takeaway.

If you were looking for another reason to make your sleep hygiene a priority, this research shows a clear connection between sleep and cardiovascular wellness. The good news is, there are plenty of things you can do to ensure you're consistently getting good sleep, from having a regular sleep schedule to reducing your screen time (especially before bed).

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
