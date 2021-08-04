mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Eating More Plants May Lower The Risk Of Heart Attack & Disease, Study Suggests

Eating More Plants May Lower The Risk Of Heart Attack & Disease, Study Suggests

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Simply Adding These Foods To Your Plate May Support Heart Health, Study Finds

Image by Leah Flores / Stocksy

August 4, 2021 — 10:28 AM

There are so many factors that go into our heart health—and diet is certainly one of them. As we decide which foods to fill our plates with, new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association points to one particular food group that could have significant heart benefits: plants!

Studying the effects of diet long-term:

For this study, researchers wanted to understand the impact of diet on heart health in the long-term, and specifically, plant-centered diets.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Access cutting edge nutrition information from top experts 


Functional Nutrition Coaching

Beginning in 1985, nearly 5,000 healthy young adults, ages 18 to 30, took part in the the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study. Over the next 32 years, the participants had follow-up exams which included things like lifestyle factors, physical measurements, lab tests, and more.

By studying their lifestyles, and namely diets, over the course of the study, researchers could see how their dietary choices correlated with cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, heart failure, and stroke.

Advertisement

What they found:

Within the 32 years of follow-ups, 289 of the participants ended up with cardiovascular disease. But interestingly, plant foods stood out as a way to potentially mitigate that risk, and maintain heart health.

According to the findings, those who had better heart health scores were much more likely to eat a "plant-centered diet." The study authors note there weren't many strictly vegetarian subjects, but some were clearly eating more plants on a regular basis.

In fact, those eating a plant-centered diet (and less "adverse" animal products, like processed red meat) were 52% less likely to develop heart disease. Additionally, as participants got older, the ones who took steps to improve their diet over time were 61% less likely to develop heart disease compared to those whose diet became less healthy.

The takeaway:

Based on these findings, it would appear the more plants on your plate, the better—at least when it comes to your heart health. And you don't even have to be strictly vegetarian or vegan; It's about a healthy variety of quality, nutritious foods—with an emphasis on the plants.

As Yuni Choi, Ph.D., lead author of the study, explains in a news release, “A plant-centered diet is not necessarily vegetarian." She notes that the key is to go for plant foods that are "as close to natural as possible," adding that “animal products in moderation from time to time, such as non-fried poultry, non-fried fish, eggs and low-fat dairy," aren't going to be detrimental to your health.

Simple swaps like making meat your side dish and plants your main, or getting a side salad instead of french fries, can go a long way. And for what it's worth, it's nice to know that it's never too late to turn your diet around for the sake of your heart.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Integrative Health

This Supplement Makes It *Way* Easier To Support Your Immunity, Say mbg Reviews*

Kristine Thomason
This Supplement Makes It *Way* Easier To Support Your Immunity, Say mbg Reviews*
Beauty

This One Trick Can Train Your Hair To Be Less Greasy (Thank Us Later)

Jamie Schneider
This One Trick Can Train Your Hair To Be Less Greasy (Thank Us Later)
Home

The Underrated Plant Your Sunny Vegetable Garden Is Missing

Emma Loewe
The Underrated Plant Your Sunny Vegetable Garden Is Missing
Spirituality

August Horoscopes: What This Month Has In Store For Every Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
August Horoscopes: What This Month Has In Store For Every Zodiac Sign
Beauty

Should You Gua Sha In The Morning Or At Night? A TCM Expert Explains

Jamie Schneider
Should You Gua Sha In The Morning Or At Night? A TCM Expert Explains
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

6 Herbs & Flowers To Grow At Home For Bartender-Level Cocktails

Emma Loewe
6 Herbs & Flowers To Grow At Home For Bartender-Level Cocktails
Love

We Study Couples For A Living: This Is The Key To Keep Romance Alive

Jamie Schneider
We Study Couples For A Living: This Is The Key To Keep Romance Alive
Beauty

You're Probably Taking The Wrong Form Of This Antioxidant—Here's A Swap

Alexandra Engler
You're Probably Taking The Wrong Form Of This Antioxidant—Here's A Swap
Parenting

Emily Oster, Ph.D., Shares 3 Sneaky Ways Family Meals Affect You As An Adult

Jason Wachob
Emily Oster, Ph.D., Shares 3 Sneaky Ways Family Meals Affect You As An Adult
Sex

35 Extremely Hot Erogenous Zones You May Have Never Considered

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
35 Extremely Hot Erogenous Zones You May Have Never Considered
Functional Food

This Flavorful Dish May Be Linked To Better Metabolic Health In Women Over 50

Eliza Sullivan
This Flavorful Dish May Be Linked To Better Metabolic Health In Women Over 50
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/plants-for-heart-health-study

Your article and new folder have been saved!