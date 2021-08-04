Simply Adding These Foods To Your Plate May Support Heart Health, Study Finds

Within the 32 years of follow-ups, 289 of the participants ended up with cardiovascular disease. But interestingly, plant foods stood out as a way to potentially mitigate that risk, and maintain heart health.

According to the findings, those who had better heart health scores were much more likely to eat a "plant-centered diet." The study authors note there weren't many strictly vegetarian subjects, but some were clearly eating more plants on a regular basis.

In fact, those eating a plant-centered diet (and less "adverse" animal products, like processed red meat) were 52% less likely to develop heart disease. Additionally, as participants got older, the ones who took steps to improve their diet over time were 61% less likely to develop heart disease compared to those whose diet became less healthy.