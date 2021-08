Simply Adding These Foods To Your Plate May Support Heart Health, Study Finds

Based on these findings, it would appear the more plants on your plate, the better—at least when it comes to your heart health. And you don't even have to be strictly vegetarian or vegan; It's about a healthy variety of quality, nutritious foods—with an emphasis on the plants.

As Yuni Choi, Ph.D., lead author of the study, explains in a news release, “A plant-centered diet is not necessarily vegetarian." She notes that the key is to go for plant foods that are "as close to natural as possible," adding that “animal products in moderation from time to time, such as non-fried poultry, non-fried fish, eggs and low-fat dairy," aren't going to be detrimental to your health.

Simple swaps like making meat your side dish and plants your main, or getting a side salad instead of french fries, can go a long way. And for what it's worth, it's nice to know that it's never too late to turn your diet around for the sake of your heart.