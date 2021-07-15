This Type Of Carb Can Have A+ Benefits For Your Heart Health

For this study, researchers wanted to look at the effect of whole grains on certain risk factors for heart disease (waist size, blood pressure, blood sugar, triglycerides, and "good" cholesterol).

They looked at data from 3,100 middle-aged people who had participated in the Framingham Heart Study Offspring Cohort. These participants recorded their grain consumption over the course of roughly 18 years and also had health exams to assess the aforementioned risk factors throughout the research.

The risk factors were tracked over the course of the study, with researchers looking for associations between grain intake—and in the end, whole grains definitely came out on top.