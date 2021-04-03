African superfoods, such as wild-cereal grains, provide a glimpse into the abundance of culinary, nutritional, and sustainable power the continent has offered for eons. Considered one of the oldest cultivated cereals, fonio is an indigenous West African crop, and the name encompasses two species: Digitaria exilis (white fonio) and Digitaria iburua (black fonio). It's a hearty crop, that's adaptable to not-so-ideal growing conditions, like drought and infertile soil. Thanks to its environmental, fast-maturing, and health-supporting qualities (i.e., gluten-free and whole grain), fonio is a valuable tool for maintaining food security.

Despite its far-reaching significance, high nutritional value, and ancient heritage, research on fonio's functional properties and genetic diversity has been somewhat scant. Today, widespread awareness and strong market demand for these ancient grains are rising due to their purported nutritional, environmental, and dietary diversification potential. For example, fonio was officially introduced in Europe as a novel food in 2018, to satisfy and amplify the market's interest in specialty, nutrient-conscious, and gluten-free products.