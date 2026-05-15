99% Of People Have More Than 1 PFAS In Their Blood But There's More To The Problem
There's growing concern about PFAS, the synthetic "forever chemicals" found in everything from nonstick pans to waterproof jackets. Studies have come out linking the chemicals to immune suppression, hormone disruption, and increased risk of cancer, diabetes and more.
That's what makes new research revealing that almost everyone carries PFAS in their blood so shocking. In reality, most people have more than one, and they might be combining into a cocktail-like mixture with compounded, negative effects.
What are PFAS & why are they called forever chemicals
PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, encompassing a class of over 15,000 synthetic fluorinated compounds. The earliest, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), entered large-scale manufacturing in the late 1940s. Many of the properties of PFAS—nonstick, waterproof, heat-resistant—made them useful for cookware coatings, firefighting foams, and industrial applications.
But the same properties that make PFAS so unique also make them extraordinarily persistent, meaning they don't break down easily in the environment or in your body.This has earned them the "forever chemicals" nickname.
Why mixtures matter more than single compounds
A new study analyzed over 10,000 human blood samples and found that 98.8% contained at least one PFAS. Even more striking, just 19 out of more than 10,500 samples contained one single PFAS compound. The vast majority showed complex mixtures, with 58 unique PFAS combinations identified. The most common combination appeared in 26.1% of all samples tested.
Scientists also identified what they are calling the "cocktail effect." When researchers evaluate PFAS exposure, they often focus on individual compounds. But chemical interactions can produce effects that are additive (the sum of individual responses), synergistic (greater than expected), or antagonistic (less than expected). Evaluating one compound in isolation doesn't capture the full picture.
What the research shows about PFAS mixtures and health
After discovering how common this "cocktail" of PFAS is in humans, researchers began exploring other studies that paint a clearer picture of why these mixtures matter. The amount of information on PFAS combinations is limited, so they expanded their search to more general studies about the effects of PFAS mixtures.
- Liver cell research: A 2024 study1 using 3D clusters of liver cells that mimic a human liver found that exposure to multiple PFAS can produce additive effects on gene expression changes.
- Developmental effects: Research on zebrafish larva found that exposure to three individual PFAS at concentrations of 0.07 mcg/L or higher caused significant increases in mortality rates and developmental defects. When all four PFAS were combined, the scope of developmental and behavioral changes intensified.
- Cell toxicity: Another study exposed cell lines to PFAS mixtures based on their detection frequency in wastewater and blood concentrations. The results showed measurable levels of both cytotoxicity and mitochondrial toxicity.
While these studies aren't about the effects of PFAS mixtures in humans, they do reveal that the impact of PFAS are pretty powerful and disruptive when mixed together. It raises red flags, especially given the existing information we have about the association between PFAS and endocrine disruption, certain cancers, and developmental and reproductive issues.
What this means for your health
Despite the concern about PFAS and mixtures of these chemicals, a blood test showing up positive for PFAS does not automatically mean you have or will develop a disease. Clinical outcomes depend on many factors, including physical activity, diet, and other lifestyle variables. The presence of PFAS in your blood reflects exposure, not a diagnosis.
That said, the scientific landscape is shifting toward mixture-based assessment. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) now recommends that clinicians calculate the sum of several PFAS when considering effects these chemicals may have in clinical care.
It's also worth noting that some populations face higher exposure risks. People living near contaminated sites, occupational groups like firefighters, and communities with PFAS-contaminated drinking water are more likely to have forever chemicals in their bodies.
How to reduce your PFAS exposure
While it's nearly impossible to avoid PFAS entirely, you can take steps to minimize your exposure:
- Filter your drinking water: Look for filters certified to reduce PFAS. Reverse osmosis and activated carbon systems tend to be most effective. Check out our favorite, expert-approved water filters here.
- Limit nonstick cookware: Opt for stainless steel, cast iron, or ceramic alternatives, especially if your nonstick pans are scratched or damaged.
- Check product labels: Avoid items marketed as "stain-resistant" or "water-repellent" when possible because these often contain PFAS. This can include clothing, carpets, and furniture.
- Skip optional fabric treatments: Decline stain-resistant treatments on new furniture or carpets.
- Be mindful of food packaging: Microwave popcorn bags, fast-food wrappers, and some takeout containers may contain PFAS. When possible, transfer food to glass or ceramic containers.
The takeaway
This research shows us that carrying multiple PFAS in your blood is actually the norm, not the exception. The idea of "forever chemicals" floating around your body might be scary, but science is evolving to reflect this reality. And while you can't eliminate exposure entirely, small changes to your daily habits can help reduce your overall PFAS burden over time.