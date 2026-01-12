The Hidden Cancer Risk Lurking In Your Tap Water & How To Protect Yourself
For decades, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been quietly infiltrating our lives—coating nonstick pans, waterproofing outdoor gear, and even making their way into our drinking water.
Researchers analyzed data from nearly half of the U.S. population and found a significant link between PFAS exposure through drinking water and increased cancer incidence.
An invisible threat
PFAS have been used since the 1940s2 in various consumer products for their ability to resist heat, water, and oil. However, their persistence in the environment—and our bodies—has raised growing concerns.
These chemicals don't break down easily, meaning they accumulate over time, especially in drinking water sources.
To complicate matters further, PFAS are not a single chemical but a family of thousands, including types such as PFBS, PFHxS, PFBA, PFOA, PFNA, and PFHpA—all with varying levels of toxicity and health implications.
The findings? A clear association between PFAS exposure and cancers affecting the endocrine, digestive, and respiratory systems, as well as cancers of the oral cavity, pharynx, and skin.
Breaking down the findings
The researchers identified concerning patterns across different cancer types. Notably:
- Oral and pharynx cancers: The study found the strongest link between PFBS and cancers of the oral cavity and pharynx, with an incidence rate ratio of 1.33—meaning individuals exposed to PFBS-contaminated water had a 33% higher risk.
- Digestive system cancers: PFBA and PFHxS were associated with increased risks for liver, colon, and esophageal cancers, showing how PFAS exposure directly impacts the digestive tract.
- Respiratory cancers: PFAS exposure was also linked to lung cancer, with PFOA and PFBA being the primary culprits.
- Endocrine cancers: Thyroid cancer rates were notably higher in areas with elevated levels of PFNA and PFHpA.
Interestingly, the study also revealed sex-based differences—PFAS exposure in males was linked to urinary, brain, leukemia, and soft tissue cancers, whereas in females, thyroid and soft tissue cancers were of particular concern.
A growing public health concern
The research estimated that PFAS-contaminated drinking water could be responsible for approximately 4,626 to 6,864 new cancer cases per year in the U.S. alone. With such staggering numbers, it's clear that PFAS pollution isn't just an environmental issue—it's a public health crisis.
In response, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency3 has recently tightened regulations, setting Maximum Contaminant Levels for several PFAS compounds, including PFOA, PFOS, PFNA, and PFHxS.
However, with PFAS found in about 45% of U.S. drinking water4, enforcing these limits and ensuring safe water remains a major challenge.
What can be done?
Using water filters is one of the best ways to ensure your water is clean and free from harmful contaminants. In fact, they're becoming more of a necessity than a luxury.
Experts recommend reverse osmosis filters as the most effective way to remove a wide range of impurities from tap water, while the EPA suggests that activated carbon filters are particularly useful for reducing PFAS.
Here are a few top-rated water filters to consider:
- Rorra Countertop System: A stylish and efficient way to filter your drinking water.
- Sans Water Purifier: The perfect 4-stage reverse osmosis filtration system that removes >98.8% of PFAS and PFOS. Bonus is the instant hot water mechanism so you can ditch your kettle.
- Hydroviv Under Sink Water Filter: A powerful option that fits conveniently under your sink for continuous clean water.
For more recommendations, check out our list of the 6 Best Under-Sink Water Filters of 2025 to find the right fit for your needs.
The takeaway
This groundbreaking study highlights a clear and urgent connection between PFAS in drinking water and increased cancer risks, adding to the growing body of evidence that these chemicals pose serious health threats. With potential impacts spanning multiple organ systems and an estimated thousands of cases annually, addressing PFAS contamination is no longer optional—it's a necessity.