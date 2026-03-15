Researchers looked at data from clinical trials where healthy volunteers aged 18 to 45 were given 600mg of rifampicin once daily for one week. Rifampicin is an antibiotic that is known to activate the pregnane X receptor (PXR). PXR is a protein in the body that is known for helping the liver break down foreign substances, but also plays a key role in controlling how much sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) your liver produces.