Caraway Airtight Container Set: Does This Lead-Free Glass Storage Hold Up?
Dive into the chaos of my kitchen cupboards: a New Yorker with about four inches of pantry space (an exaggeration), a protein powder hyper-fixation (not an exaggeration), and a love of home cooking. Now add my small stash of hemp seeds and a too-large collection of canned fish. Yep, my shelves are a mess—and not the organized by vibe kind you see on TikTok.
So when I heard Caraway launched non-toxic, glass food storage, I jumped at the chance to test out the new release. The only caveat? This sleek organizational set rings in at a hefty $295 price tag. After two months of regular use, I'm ready to declare whether this set is really worth the investment.
Why you should opt for glass storage over plastic
First things first, I should clarify that there are cheaper options on the market, but most are made entirely of plastic. Remember: Plastic contains endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) like BPA, phthalates, and even flame retardants that can leach into your food, especially when exposed to heat or acid.
Microplastics can enter the body via food stored in plastic containers1, and these particles have been linked to gut health issues, immune disruption, and even inflammation. Not ideal for your daily meal prep, right?
Glass, on the other hand, is inert. It doesn’t react with food or leach chemicals, and will last a lifetime (unless you're prone to butterfinger moments. It’s also easier to clean—no turmeric stains!—and can handle a microwave or dishwasher.
What makes Caraway unique
Caraway didn’t just throw together a few jars and call it a day. The airtight containers are thoughtfully designed with durability, sustainability, and even your well-being in mind.
Most importantly, these containers are made with borosilicate glass. Not only is this glass durable and stain-resistant, but it's also lead-free. (Yep, some older glass is made with heavy metals like cadmium.)
Each stackable container also has an airtight seal. It's worth noting this piece is made with BPA-free plastic and has a food-grade silicone lining—but these materials are what allow the containers to create such a secure seal.
Additionally, these stackable containers have rounded edges that allow them to have a slightly smaller profile. It's a small tweak but makes a huge difference when you're trying to maximize limited storage space.
Why I love my Caraway set
I’ve been testing these containers for over two months, and these have been my standout takeaways:
They're made with non-toxic, lead-free glass.
Let’s start with the obvious: I don’t want sketchy chemicals near my food. I've already covered most of this above, but a small reminder, Caraway’s glass is lead-free and non-reactive—meaning I can store everything from leftover lentils to tomato sauce without worrying about what’s seeping in.
They're ideal for small-space living.
Living in NYC means maximizing every square inch of storage, and this set delivers. Each piece nests or stacks beautifully, so I can finally say goodbye to the chaotic mountain of mismatched lids and bowls that used to fall on my head every time I opened the cabinet.
The variety of sizes also helps streamline my storage game. I use the larger ones for storage pantry essentials, the medium for seeds, and the smaller ones for snacks like nuts.
They actually look good in my kitchen.
The Perracotta color I picked is a warm, brick pink—just enough color to pop without screaming “Pinterest mom.” Every time I open my cabinet, I get a little hit of joy. (Yes, that’s dramatic. Yes, it’s true.)
And if coral is not your thing, there are other muted hues like Cream, Navy, and Mist that’ll still give your space a minimalist upgrade. Bonus: They look just as good sitting out on the counter as they do tucked in the fridge.
They keep food fresher, longer.
This one surprised me: The silicone-sealed lids are legit airtight. I’m talking crisper grapes on day four and zero pantry bugs crawling into my dry goods. Since using this set, I’ve tossed significantly less food—my salad greens aren’t slimy by midweek, and even my nuts and seeds stay crunchy instead of going soft or stale.
It’s become my go-to for meal prep and leftovers, and I love that I can toss the containers directly in a pinic tote without fear of leaks.
It’s been a conversation starter.
I didn’t expect a food storage set to be a social catalyst, but here we are. When my set arrived, a subletter staying in my guest room could not stop raving about them. This has never happened with my old scratched-up plastic Tupperware.
The takeaway
If you’re tired of flimsy lids, stained plastic, or playing pantry Jenga with mismatched containers, Caraway’s Glass Airtight Container Set is your sign to finally level up. It’s non-toxic, functional, and shockingly good at keeping your food fresh. Don't miss your chance to shop the set for 23% off in the brand's Father's Day sale—because your leftovers, your pantry, and your health deserve better.