These Forever Chemicals May Be Disrupting Your Immune System
When you think about "forever chemicals," cancer risk and hormone disruption probably come to mind first. But new research suggests these persistent pollutants may be quietly undermining something even more fundamental: your immune system.
A study published in Environmental Research1 offers some of the clearest evidence yet that PFAS exposure can suppress immune function, and the implications go far beyond any single vaccine or illness.
What the research found
Researchers examined 74 fully vaccinated adults living in a southwestern Michigan community with documented PFAS-contaminated drinking water. They measured both serum PFAS levels and post-vaccination COVID-19 spike antibodies to see how well participants' immune systems responded to the vaccine.
People with higher levels of PFHxS, a common PFAS compound, had roughly 40% lower IgG Spike antibody concentrations compared to those with lower exposure levels.
The vaccination response simply served as a measurable tool to reveal what's happening inside the immune system. When your body encounters a threat (or a vaccine designed to mimic one), it produces antibodies to fight back. The data from this study suggests that, in people who have higher levels of PFAS, the immune system may be less equipped to mount a defense.
Why this matters for your health
Your immune resilience depends on your body's ability to produce adequate antibodies when it encounters pathogens. If PFAS exposure is dampening that response, it could affect how well you fight off infections generally, not just your response to a specific vaccine.
This adds immune suppression to the growing list of PFAS-related health concerns, alongside cancer, thyroid disruption, and fertility issues.
And PFAS are called "forever chemicals" for a reason. They don't break down in the environment or your body; they accumulate over time. That means even low-level, ongoing exposure could have compounding effects.
How you're exposed to PFAS
PFAS contamination isn't limited to communities near industrial sites or military bases (though those areas tend to have the highest levels). These chemicals are widespread:
- Drinking water — especially in areas with known contamination, but also in many municipal water supplies
- Nonstick cookware — older Teflon-coated pans and some newer "ceramic" nonstick options
- Food packaging — grease-resistant wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, fast food containers
- Stain-resistant fabrics — treated carpets, furniture, and clothing
- Some cosmetics and personal care products — particularly waterproof makeup and certain dental floss brands
The reality is that most of us have some level of PFAS in our bodies. The question is how to minimize ongoing exposure.
What you can do about it
Immediately eliminating all PFAS exposure would be a drastic change, but addressing areas with a big impact is a good way to start. Here are some suggestions:
- Filter your water. Certain filters are more effective than others. And not all filters remove PFAS, so check the certification.
- Check your local water quality. Many municipalities now test for PFAS and publish the results. The Environmental Working Group also maintains a database of known contamination sites.
- Swap out old nonstick cookware.Cast iron, stainless steel, and ceramic (true ceramic, not ceramic-coated) are safer alternatives.
- Be mindful of food packaging. When possible, avoid takeout containers and microwave popcorn bags, or transfer food to glass or ceramic before heating.
- Support your immune system through basic self-care. While you work on reducing exposure, prioritize the fundamentals that keep your immune system strong: quality sleep, nutrient-dense food, stress management, and regular movement.
The takeaway
PFAS exposure isn't just a long-term cancer concern; it may be affecting your immune resilience right now. This study reinforces that these chemicals deserve attention not just for what they might do decades from now, but for how they could be impacting your body's defenses today.