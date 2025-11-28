I Tried The New Always Pan Pro & It Quickly Replaced My Favorite Cookware
It's no secret that there are plastics lurking in most conventional cookware1. The coating on many nonstick pans contains PFAS2 (aka forever chemicals), which have been linked with hormone disruption, reproductive issues3, and certain cancers4.
That's why I do extensive vetting before adding a new pan to my collection. So earlier this year, when I heard cult-favorite Our Place was launching a new coating-free nonstick pan, I immediately dove into the research.
The Always Pan Pro is constructed instead of coated, meaning there's no Teflon, PFAS, or chemicals coating the surface. Instead, it uses a research-inspired pattern to make the surface naturally nonstick (more on that in a few). And, to avoid burying the lede, it's the best pan I've ever used.
Bonus: The Always Pan Pro is part of Our Place's Black Friday sale! That means you can save big on this non-toxic staple (plus tons of other editor-approved favorites).
What's great about the Always Pan Pro
The design
Inspired by the "lotus effect," 5a unique pattern is pressed into the pan to make the titanium surface naturally hydrophobic.
The indented design prompts your food to naturally release from the surface when it's ready to be flipped or moved (no coating involved).
Skeptical? I was, too. But it works. I've cooked many an omelet with my Always Pan Pro over the past three weeks, and they flip without a hitch.
The materials
Experts have a lot to say about nontoxic cookware—and while there are pros and cons to every material, there are a few that they recommend above the rest. One of them being stainless steel.
This pan has a stainless steel exterior, aluminum body, and titanium interior (which the brand says is 300% harder than stainless steel). As previously noted, it's coating-free and made without PFAS.
The construction
These materials all add up to an incredibly sturdy pan. At 3.4 pounds, it's not nearly as heavy as cast iron cookware but is slightly heavier than a standard ceramic frying pan.
Immediately upon opening the package, I could tell this fully clad tri-ply pan was going to be with me for the long haul. Not only is it durable and well-made, but the brand offers a lifetime warranty.
It heats up fast & cooks evenly
The pan is compatible with all cooktops (including induction stoves), and the aluminum surface heats up very quickly—a major bonus since I despise waiting around for my pan to be hot and ready. Plus, it heats up evenly.
Bonus: The pan is heat-safe up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit—perfect to bake a frittata!
It's deeper than the norm
With a 2.6-inch depth, this pan is deeper than others in my collection. There's enough room to fry food or make a curry, but I can still easily sear a chicken breast or flip an omelet.
The lid and spoon are an added perk
Each Always Pan Pro comes with a domed steam-release lid and a beechwood spatula. The lid comes in handy when boiling and steaming, and the spatula nests on the pan's stainless steel handle.
Oh, and it's so chic
Construction, materials, and function are my top criteria when selecting cookware—but I give major bonus points to nontoxic pans that also look great in my kitchen. I love the shiny stainless steel design so much that I keep the pan on display when not in use.
A few quick caveats
I could wax poetic about my love for this pan all day, but there are a few minor things I'd be remiss not to mention:
- The handle gets hot! The brand says the long handle and knob are designed to stay cool, but I can confirm that these surfaces do get very hot. You should absolutely use an oven mitt.
- You'll need a deep clean. I love that the pan is dishwasher safe, but I did notice mine started to rust a bit after putting it through the dishwasher a few times. I'd recommend only washing it by hand and cycling in a periodic deep clean with hot water and baking soda.
Other low-tox staples to shop in Our Place Black Friday sale:
- Our Place Wonder Oven® Pro, $275 (was $325)
- Our Place Starter Stacking Set, $185 (was $245)
- Our Place Titanium Perfect Pot® Pro, $155 (was $195)
- Our Place Griddle Pan, $95 (was $119)
- Our Place Dream Cooker®, $169 (was $199)
The takeaway
Sear, fry, steam, bake, sauté; there's not much this chic pan can't do, and all without toxins.
Since adding the Always Plan Pro to my kitchen, the rest of my cookware has been collecting dust. While $179 might seem like a lot to spend on one pan, I'd deem it a worthy investment for this healthier, nontoxic, versatile cookware—and with the current holiday markdown it's a total no-brainer.