Advertisement
This Water Filter Is Customized By Zip Code (& It's 43% Off Right Now)
If your tap water has a faint chlorine scent or you've found yourself wondering what's really in your drinking water after reading headlines about PFAS1, you're not alone. While municipal systems aim to meet safety standards, many rely on aging infrastructure and regulations that haven't kept pace with emerging contaminants.
And while you can turn to a store-bought filter to skip questionable contaminants, there's no guarantee it's targeting the exact concerns in your local tap water (which you can easily track down with the EWG Tap Water Database). Well, unless you opt for Hydroviv's Under-Sink Water Filter.
Unlike standard filters, Hydroviv creates custom under-sink systems based on your zip code. That means their filters are tailored to target the specific contaminants found in your local water supply—from lead and arsenic to PFAS and nitrates.
And while the word custom typically brings to mind higher price tags, these systems are currently 43% off in Hydroviv's Fourth of July sale. Here's why we're impressed with Hydroviv's easy-install system.
How does Hydroviv work
Hydroviv's process starts with your local water report. Experts analyze water quality data from local, county, state, and federal databases to create filters specifically designed to target the contaminants in your drinking water.
Each under-sink filter combines seven layers of filtration, including activated carbon, specialized ceramics, and submicron pore networks. This combination is IAPMO-certified to remove PFAs, lead, arsenic, VOCs, chromium-6, and chloramines.
[FYI, these filters don't remove fluoride, which can only be done with reverse osmosis, distillation, or deionization. If fluoride is added to your local tap water, check out this countertop alternative.]
The brand claims installing your filter takes less than 15 minutes and doesn't require special tools—just the included housing wrench. Each kit comes with a pre-installed custom filter that should last about 6 months (or 720 gallons).
While your water pressure should stay consistent post-installation, it may take a couple of days for the water pressure to return to normal, per the FAQ.
Other factors:
- Annual upkeep: $182 ($91 per filter with autoship)
- Sink fit: Attaches to 3/8" compression fittings
- Flow rate: .72-1 GPM
- Warranty: 5 years
- Other: 90-day money-back guarantee
What reviewers say
Not sure if Hydroviv is right for you? The system has a nearly perfect rating from more than 7,000 reviewers. Here's what they say:
- "We have arsenic and other heavy metals in our well water, and the Hydroviv under sink system has been the most effective system in terms of cost and filtration that we could find. We couldn't be happier!" — Ali O.
- "I can literally taste the difference in my water with these filters. I am so grateful for them. I'm glad that they send easy-to-follow instructions each time and that I am enrolled in a subscription so I don't have to think about ordering a new one when it's time." – Carly B.
- "There is no aftertaste. The filter is easy to set up as long as you aren't too large to fit under your sink. As best as I can tell without an independent study, the filter gives us water that is healthy. It certainly tastes good. We have been installing a Hydroviv water filter under our kitchen sink twice a year for 3 years now. It always surprises me that the water still tastes clean even after 6 months of filtering. We change the filter anyway." — Beverly L.
Other can't miss deals in the sale
The Fourth of July promotion includes Hydroviv’s full lineup:
- Shower filters that help reduce chlorine and skin-drying irritants
- Fridge & ice maker filters to ensure every last cube is filtered.
- Bundle Sink & Shower Filter for a full-home revamp
Each product follows the same science-first, health-conscious design principles: minimal hype, maximum data.
The takeaway
Just because your water looks clean doesn’t mean it’s free from concern. If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your filter, this is a smart time to act. Hydroviv’s custom under-sink filter is 43% off through for Fourth of July—a rare opportunity to invest in cleaner, better-tasting water backed by data.