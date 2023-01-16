I'm An MD Toxicity Expert & These Are 5 Things You'll Never Find In My Bathroom

A 6-week course that helps you reduce your toxin load the RIGHT way and start feeling your best again.

Although not all chemicals pose health concerns, I prefer to be choosy about all my bathroom products, especially because the U.S. is notoriously lax about regulation compared to other countries. The European Union, for example, follows a precautionary approach where chemicals need to be proven safe before being used in products. The EU has banned or restricted thousands of chemicals in personal care products, while the U.S. has banned only around 30 chemicals1 .

With this in mind, here are the top five things I stay away from in my bathroom. Reducing toxins in the home can feel daunting, but it's important to remember that little steps can make a huge difference over time. To combat overwhelm, decide on just one thing from this list to swap at a time: