Are Forever Chemicals Raising Diabetes Risk? What Research Says
We’ve heard a lot about PFAS (aka “forever chemicals”) linked to cancer, fertility issues, and hormone disruption1. But what about blood sugar?
These compounds, which make raincoats waterproof and nonstick pans so slick, don’t easily break down in the environment or in your body. In fact, researchers estimate that more than 98% of people in the U.S. already carry them in their bloodstream.
Now, new research suggests PFAS may also interfere with how your body regulates glucose, quietly raising your risk of type 2 diabetes2. Here’s what the study found and what it could mean for your long-term health.
Inside the study
The research followed 360 adults, none with diabetes at the start. Over the next six years, about half developed type 2 diabetes while the other half remained diabetes-free.
Blood samples collected years before diagnosis were analyzed for seven different PFAS compounds. Scientists wanted to see whether higher levels of these chemicals in the blood predicted a greater risk of developing diabetes later on.
In the study, researchers divided participants into three groups: low, medium, and high PFAS exposure, based on how much of these chemicals were detected in their blood. These groups are called tertiles, and each represents about one-third of the study participants.
Here’s how those groups translated into diabetes risk:
- Moving from the low-exposure tertile to the medium tertile (for example, from the bottom third of PFAS levels to the middle third) was linked to a 31% increase in the odds of developing type 2 diabetes.
- And climbing from the medium tertile to the high tertile had the same effect, another 31% increase in diabetes risk.
Put simply, if your PFAS levels are a bit higher than others and you move from being a low-exposure to a medium-exposure person, your risk of diabetes jumps significantly. And that risk rises again if your PFAS levels are in the highest group.
Among the PFAS measured, PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate) was the strongest contributor to this elevated risk.
How forever chemicals may interfere with blood sugar
So, how exactly could a chemical in your frying pan or food wrapper impact your metabolism?
Researchers believe PFAS may disrupt the body in several ways:
- Interfering with glucose regulation: PFAS can alter how the body breaks down and stores sugar, making it harder to maintain stable blood sugar levels.
- Affecting fat metabolism: These chemicals interact with receptors that control how your body stores and burns fat, key processes linked to insulin resistance.
- Triggering inflammation: PFAS exposure has been tied to changes in amino acid pathways, bile acids, and liver enzymes, all of which can promote metabolic dysfunction over time.
In this study, researchers identified specific metabolic pathways, like glutamate and arginine metabolism, that were altered in people with higher PFAS exposure. These same pathways are strongly tied to diabetes development.
What this means for you
While you can’t completely avoid PFAS, there are practical steps you can take to reduce exposure and support your metabolic health.
- Rethink cookware: Swap nonstick pans coated with PFAS for stainless steel, cast iron, or ceramic.
- Check food packaging: Limit takeout containers, microwave popcorn bags, and fast-food wrappers, which often contain PFAS coatings.
- Filter your water: PFAS can contaminate tap water. Look for filters specifically certified to reduce PFAS.
- Support detox pathways: Prioritize whole foods rich in fiber and antioxidants (like leafy greens, berries, and cruciferous veggies), which help your body process and excrete toxins.
While the presence of PFAS is widespread, your lifestyle still matters. Movement, sleep, nutrition, and stress management all play major roles in blood sugar regulation and can buffer against external risk factors.
The takeaway
This study is one of the clearest signs yet that environmental exposures may be quietly shaping your long-term health. PFAS may raise your diabetes risk by disrupting the very pathways your body relies on to balance blood sugar.
But knowledge is power. By making small, consistent shifts, like choosing safer cookware, filtering your water, and building habits that keep your metabolism resilient, you can lower your exposure and strengthen your defenses.