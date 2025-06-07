Skip to Content
Integrative Health

The Surprising Factor Influencing Blood Sugar Levels & What To Do

Ava Durgin
Ava Durgin
June 07, 2025
Woman Sleeping
One of the most game-changing shifts I’ve made lately? Prioritizing blood sugar balance. It’s helped with everything from energy dips to cravings—and even improved my skin. Plus, it also plays a big role in sleep (and vice versa!). Let’s get into the science.

The surprising factor influencing blood sugar levels


We know sleep is essential, but new research1 shows that when and how long you sleep may have a bigger impact on your blood sugar than you think. Here’s what the study found:

  • Less sleep = more blood sugar swings: Those sleeping less than 5 hours per night had nearly a 3% increase in glycemic variability (a key marker of blood sugar stability).
  • Late sleepers saw a similar effect: Participants who consistently went to bed late experienced 1.18% higher glycemic variability than early sleepers.
  • The worst combo? Too little sleep + late bedtimes: Those who had both factors saw the greatest blood sugar fluctuations—suggesting a compounded effect on metabolic health.

A good night’s sleep isn’t just about feeling rested—it could also be a simple yet powerful way to support healthy blood sugar levels and prevent metabolic issues down the line.

+Get off the (blood sugar) rollercoaster

Level up your hydration with these tips

Cleaner & greener


The problem: BPA & PFAS in to-go coffee cups

I used to feel pretty good about grabbing my coffee in one of those “eco-friendly” to-go cups—until I learned what’s actually hiding inside them. Turns out, even the cups marketed as compostable or plant-based are often lined with synthetic chemicals like BPA and PFAS. These can leach into your drink, especially when exposed to heat.

The solution: Klean Kanteen Travel Coffee Mug

Now, I never leave the house without my Klean Kanteen Rise Mug. It’s made from 90% post-consumer recycled stainless steel, keeps my coffee hot for hours, and doesn’t come with a side of forever chemicals. Bonus: it’s spill-resistant, super durable, and actually cute (I have mine in Sea Spray). A small switch, but one that feels so worth it.

