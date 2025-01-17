Fibrous foods are, on the whole, great for your body. But an added bonus? They can help support healthy blood sugar levels as well. "Fiber keeps you full and in numerous studies helps you balance your blood sugars. A high-fiber diet [helps with] improved blood sugar balance2 and the concentration of lipoprotein or cholesterol in diabetic patients," explains Gandhi. To hit your fiber goals, she suggests focusing on adding chia or flaxseeds, legumes, lentils, or really any leafy greens to your diet.