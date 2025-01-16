Advertisement
The Alarming Truth About PFAS In Your Wearable Devices
If you’re sporting a smartwatch or fitness tracker, you might want to take a closer look at what’s wrapping around your wrist.
A new study from the University of Notre Dame1 uncovered that many popular smartwatch and fitness tracker bands contain perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA), a harmful member of the notorious PFAS family (aka forever chemicals).
These chemicals are linked to serious health risks, including cancer, hormonal disruptions, and immune system suppression.
The dirty secret behind “sweat-resistant” bands
If you own a smartwatch, chances are its band is made from fluoroelastomer, a flexible, sweat-resistant synthetic rubber. Sounds ideal for workouts, right? Unfortunately, fluoroelastomers are polymer forms of PFAS, designed to resist water and oils but also notorious for their inability to break down in the environment—or the body.
Researchers tested 22 smartwatch bands from various brands and found that 15 of them contained PFAS, with PFHxA showing up in alarmingly high amounts. Some bands had concentrations over 16,000 parts per billion (ppb)—an exposure level far beyond what’s been found in other personal care items (about 200 ppb).
What’s worse? Even some bands that didn’t advertise fluoroelastomer materials still tested positive for PFAS, proving that these chemicals might be sneaking into more products than we realize.
Why PFAS are a health nightmare
PFAS are called “forever chemicals” for a reason—they don’t break down naturally and can linger in our bodies for years. They’ve been linked to2:
- Cancer (including kidney, testicular, and prostate)
- Hormonal imbalances
- Immune system suppression (even reducing vaccine effectiveness)
- Developmental issues in children and fetuses
Because smartwatches are worn for long periods—and often during exercise when your skin is more absorbent—there’s growing concern that PFAS from bands could be absorbed through the skin. A 2024 study confirmed that some PFAS can penetrate the skin3 and enter the bloodstream, raising red flags for daily smartwatch users.
Are premium bands worse?
Interestingly, the Notre Dame study found that more expensive bands (over $30) had higher PFAS levels than cheaper ones. This suggests premium materials might come with a hidden cost of greater chemical exposure.
How to protect yourself
Concerned about PFAS in your smartwatch band? Here are simple ways to minimize your risk:
- Read product details: Be cautious of bands made with fluoroelastomers, as they’re more likely to carry harmful chemicals. If material information isn’t clearly listed, it’s best to steer clear.
- Give your skin a break: Remove your smartwatch during sleep or when it’s not needed to limit continuous skin contact and potential chemical absorption.
- Advocate for safer products: Support brands that prioritize non-toxic materials and advocate for clear labeling and safer manufacturing practices.
- Choose safer materials: Switch to bands made from silicone or metal, which have been shown to contain little to no PFAS. Check out Whoop or Withings for a more skin-friendly and safer option for long-term wear.
Time to rethink wearable tech
The discovery of PFAS in smartwatch bands is more than just an unsettling headline—it’s a call for greater awareness and action. As research continues to uncover the hidden dangers in everyday products, it’s crucial for consumers to stay informed and make safer choices.
Wearable tech should help us elevate our health, not compromise it.
