While most uses of PFOA and PFOS were voluntarily phased out of use in the early 2000s due to their toxicity and persistence, they were replaced with similarly toxic but slightly less persistent versions. In other words, despite the marketing language you'll often see from cookware manufacturers, claims of "PFOA-free" or "PFOS-free" are meaningless, as the newer versions aren't safer. This swapping of one toxic chemical for another is referred to as a "regrettable substitution."